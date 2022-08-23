Greek drivers spend the most income on fuel each year: study

Drivers in Greece have the highest fuel bills in Europe, spending 13.13% of their income on fuel each year, according to data compiled by the financial services portal Confused.com.

The study revealed that motorists in Greece spend €1,153.26 per year on fuel, on average, which is the greatest percentage of all European countries analysed.

The price per litre of fuel in Greece (€2.40) is the third highest in Europe. This is only cheaper than Finland (€2.53 per litre) and the Netherlands (€2.48 per litre). However, when looking only at their annual fuel expenditure, Greek drivers’ bills are the fourth lowest in Europe (€1,153.26).

Following behind Greece is Portugal, with drivers predicted to spend almost a tenth (9.79%) of their income on fuel per year. In comparison, it’s 4.38 percentage points more than what neighbouring Spanish drivers spend (5.41% of income on fuel). Portuguese motorists pay €2.15 per litre for refuelling – a total annual fuel expenditure of €1,057.07 on average. This is 8.3% less than Greece in first place.

The United Kingdom ranks third, with drivers expected to spend 8.21% of their salary each year to fill their tanks. The annual fuel bill for British drivers is the third highest in Europe, averaging €1761.96. A litre of fuel costs approximately €2.16 in the UK (the same as Sweden), although cheaper than in Greece (€2.15) and the Netherlands (€2.48).

Drivers in Luxembourg spend the least income on fuel

With only 3.76% of annual income spent on fuel, Luxembourg has the best fuel economy of all countries analysed. Boasting the cheapest fuel price per litre in Europe at €1.90, the total annual fuel bill for drivers in the Alpine country is €1423.82.

Confused.com says its study - which uncovers the European countries where drivers spend the highest percentage of their yearly income on fuel - was calculated by analysing official data on each country’s average yearly income in comparison to their average fuel consumption and fuel prices per litre.

Methodology