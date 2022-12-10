The global banking and payments industry experienced a 33% drop in new job postings related to internet of things in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 33% decrease in the previous quarter and an 8% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 13% share of the global banking and payments industry’s internet of things-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 22% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive internet of things-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 13%, emerged as the top internet of things-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 22% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Information Systems Managers came in second with a share of 5% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 22% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent internet of things roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 5% share in Q3 2022, General and Operations Managers with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in banking and payments industry accounted for 48% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Evolent Health , Worldline , JPMorgan Chase and Visa . Together they accounted for a combined share of 48% of all internet of things-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.

Evolent Health posted 110 internet of things-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Worldline 77 jobs, JPMorgan Chase 75 jobs, and Visa 54 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 46% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of internet of things-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 46% followed by the UK (9%) and India (8%). The share represented by the US was 12% lower than the 58% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights from tracking daily job postings for thousands of companies globally. Proprietary analysis is used to group jobs into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries. classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.