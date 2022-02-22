Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
February 22, 2022

EU car market hits historic low in January

By David Leggett

EU car market data from ACEA shows that the European Union new car market fell to a historic low in January as the chips shortage continued to constrain the ability of manufacturers to supply the market.

EU passenger car registrations were down by 6% at 682,596 units, marking a new historic low in EU car sales for the first month of the year.

EU car market data shows various markets in central Europe posted gains last month, with Slovakia (+72.6%) and Romania (+55.5%) seeing the strongest growth, although Polish sales contracted by 10.2% in January. In Western Europe, on the other hand, almost all countries posted negative results. Looking at the four major EU car markets, double-digit losses were seen in Italy (-19.7%) and France (-18.6%), while only Germany posted solid growth (+8.5%) and Spain saw a modest gain (+1.0%).

On a larger measure of Europe that includes EFTA countries and the UK, the regional market was down by a smaller margin (-3.1%), the total boosted by the UK’s 27.5% January gain (versus locked down January 2021).

ACEA also published manufacture detail that showed VW Group as market leader, followed by Stellantis.

