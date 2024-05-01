Elon Musk has dismissed Tesla’s Supercharger team, Reuters and other news agencies report.
The announcement reportedly came via an internal memo earlier this week that said the head of the superchargers group Rebecca Tinucci, and Daniel Ho, head of new products, would be leaving alongside their entire team of around 500 people.
It comes after Tesla announced last month it would be reducing its total workforce by more than 10%, equating to over 14,000 employees, in order to be “lean, innovative, and hungry.”
While Tesla did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters, on X, Musk said the automaker is still planning to expand the Supercharger network “just at a slower pace for new locations and more focus on 100% uptime and expansion of existing locations.”
In separate statements given to Reuters, GM and Ford said they are not changing plans to equip their EVs with connectors that will allow drivers of Chevrolet, Cadillac or Ford brand EVs to recharge at Tesla stations.
GM said: “We have nothing new to announce regarding our plans. We are continuing to monitor the situation regarding changes to the Supercharger team and the potential impacts with no further comments or updates at this time.”
