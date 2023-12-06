Latest data from New AutoMotive’s Electric Car Count shows sales of electric cars slowed in November, in line with the transport organisation’s predictions and wider industry expectations.
A large contributor to this is the steep drop in sales by US electric car manufacturer Tesla, which has suffered a series of setbacks in production in the second half of 2023.
Electric car sales have increased year on year, with 2023 figures overtaking that of 2022. To continue this growth, Parliaments across Great Britain have recently passed a major package of reforms that will boost sales from 2024.
On Monday 4th December, the House of Commons will sign off on a law that introduces a major set of incentives for car makers to sell more electric cars and vans from 1st January 2024. This has passed the House of Lords, Senedd Cymru and Scottish Parliament.
The new law – the first of its kind in the UK – introduces a series of rewards for car makers to sell more electric cars and will promote increased electric vehicle production in the UK. The rewards become available from 1st January, meaning that car companies are focusing on ramping up deliveries of electric cars from that date.
Ben Nelmes, New AutoMotive’s Chief Executive, said: “Monthly car sales are highly volatile. This well-anticipated slowdown in sales of electric cars demonstrates the need for the government to make it cheaper and easier for people to access the benefits of going electric.
“We welcome the House of Commons decision to pass the California-style Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandate – legislation we’ve been calling for for over two years. As a result, more people will be able to access the running cost savings, better driving experience, and guilt-free motoring that you get with an electric car.
“These reforms have received overwhelming support from parliaments in Cardiff and Edinburgh, as well as the House of Lords. They are much more than just targets – they’re a comprehensive package of measures that will make it cheaper and easier to transition to electric vehicles.
“The benefits of boosting electric car uptake will be felt not just by future generations as they face climate instability but by working people who increasingly have to choose between an empty tank or an empty wallet. That is the very definition of a win-win.”