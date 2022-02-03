Account Manager – Stock Funding

Berkshire

Office-based with some travel

£45-50k plus bonus & car and great benefits

The Dealer Finance Commercial Manager is the Company’s primary commercial contact with their client Dealer Networks in all aspects of wholesale stock funding and is primarily responsible for optimising the utilisation and offering of facilities in order to grow the portfolio and increase the profitability within the department.

Establish themselves as the primary commercial contact for the dealers in all aspects of wholesale dealer stock funding with the purpose of satisfying the dealers wholesale funding requirements, promoting, proposing and managing the implementation of additional facilities with the overall aim to maximize existing facility utilisation and new facility adoption within our client dealer networks.

As Account Manager, you will work closely with the Business Development Team to identify and jointly prosecute new opportunities in target segments of the market

Evaluate, propose and present all new applications for credit facilities to be approved by the Credit Risk Department.

Manage the production of the dealer finance element of the annual credit renewals in coordination with the Credit Team to ensure 100% timely submission of proposals for approval.

Produce ad hoc credit reports as and when requested by FCAUK, FCAI, FCAD, FCAF or any other entity with whom an SLA may be in place.

Manage dealer finance aspects of the database, producing management information, statistics, and reporting when required.

Oversee and manage legal matters relating to:

Wholesale documentation

Security documentation

Insolvency

Legal opinions

Adhere to the FCA regulations and requirements by not entering into any general insurance-related activities.

Liaise with the Network Development functions at our partner Brands on a regular basis in order to reflect network their changes in a timely fashion with our facility sanctions and systems.

Such other duties as the management may from time to time reasonably require.

KNOWLEDGE, EXPERIENCE, QUALIFICATIONS:

Educated to degree level.

A relevant professional qualification would be preferable.

A thorough understanding of the Dealer business together with a working knowledge of financial statements, corporate structures and legal issues.

The ability to organise own schedule together with the self-management skills required for this Account Manager – Stock Funding role.

The ability to communicate at all levels within the network and time management organisation to ensure all deadlines are observed.

For more information contact Vicky on 01279713900.