Area Sales Manager – Asset/Vendor Finance – North-East UK

Area Sales Manager – Asset/Vendor Finance
£45k-£50k OTE £70k plus car and benefits
North East UK
Covering a large area of the North East, Scottish Borders and Carlisle. This role is an excellent opportunity to work for a lender in Asset Finance on Captive Vendor Finances account in the Hard Asset (Commercial Vehicles Agriculture and Construction).
Your role -Area Sales Manager
You will be focused on:
- Achieving a high level of sales success by developing and maintaining relationships with a portfolio of new and existing dealers and customers.
- Building strong relationships at all levels and establishing our client as the dealer’s and customer’s first choice business partner.
- Developing and training a selected group of dealers, acting as the first point of contact for retail finance enquiries.
Your requirements and qualifications -Area Sales Manager
- Proven track record in achieving sales targets within a complex business environment
- Must have successful experience in delivering sales, particularly in the provision of Asset Finance
- Knowledge of the Agricultural, Construction and Commercial Vehicle finance markets will be of advantage
- Previous experience in the captive vendor finance environment
- The ability to understand, embrace and implement change in a dynamic business environment
- A complete understanding of the industrial supply chain and the requirements of each component part
For more information contact Julie on 01279713900.