Area Sales Manager – Motor Finance

Manchester/Warrington/Wigan

£35k to £45k + car & benefits, OTE £65k

Are you a natural salesperson with a proven track record of delivering and achieving sales targets within the motor trade? We have several exciting opportunities for Area Sales Manager/Account Manager

Preference is given to individuals with previous experience of working within the Motor Finance industry, however, we are interested in speaking to people selling any products into car dealerships (advertising, IT systems, paintwork protection etc).

This is a field-based Area Sales Manager role, based from home, working a territory local to your home

Your role

To manage a region and be responsible for broker and introducers relationships within their region and the quantity and quality of the business produced by those partners, ensuring accuracy at all times and that the company processes and procedures are followed.

As Area Sales Manager – the key aspects of the role are:

To develop existing clients within the specific geographic region, will involve re-energising existing clients or picking up general relationship management

To identify and recruit new customers

To develop clients into profitable producers of business

Have a thorough understanding of our products and pricing criteria

Feedback market intelligence with regard to competitors as well as both positive comments and improvement areas for the company as a whole. Understand where our strengths lie and ensure broker partners are aware of our strengths at all times

Understanding and delivering the brand values of the business, and acting as an ambassador for the company

Provide training and support to clients where required

Keep electronic and paper filing in order at all times

To present the company in a professional and confidential manner at all time

Skills

Previous Area Sales Manager/Account Manager experience

Good educational background with proficiency demonstrable in maths and English

Computer Literate, including MS office products and email

Strong awareness of the industry sector and regulations

Extensive field sales experience in the financial services sector

Experience in managing a large geographic area

An excellent understanding of the sector, and can hit the ground running

Ability to identify the right sales approach for each business partner

Outstanding time management and organisation skills

Knowledge of TCF

Ability to understand and comply with documented processes and procedures

Excellent verbal and written communication

Interpersonal:

Adaptable and flexible

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent planning and organisational skills

Enthusiastic ‘can-do’ attitude

Able to work under pressure to tight deadlines

Accuracy and attention to detail

Contact Vicky for more information on 01279713900.