Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Recruitment
February 3, 2022

Asset Finance Sales Manager – Construction and Agricultural Equipment

By THC Recruitment

Asset Finance Sales Manager
Construction and Agricultural equipment
Remote
Excellent basic salary, plus bonus scheme & car plus exceptional benefits

Our client is a prestigious market leader in the manufacture of Construction and Agricultural equipment we have a vacancy for a Field-based Asset Finance Sales Manager to work with dealerships and customers this is an excellent opportunity for a candidate with proven sales skills and experience in the Asset Finance sector, to join an established brand. This is a home-based role within the sales territory including Staffordshire, south Derbyshire, Shropshire and mid-Wales.

The successful candidate will be:

  • Self-motivated, drive to achieve challenging sales and business development targets;
  • Maintain existing and develop new, customer relationships – there is a focus on business development
  • Breadth of asset finance knowledge and experience – HP, lease, etc.
  • Experience in finance house/bank processes – payments, underwriting, etc.

For more information contact Julie on 01279713900.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Thursday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU