Asset Finance Sales Manager

Construction and Agricultural equipment

Remote

Excellent basic salary, plus bonus scheme & car plus exceptional benefits

Our client is a prestigious market leader in the manufacture of Construction and Agricultural equipment we have a vacancy for a Field-based Asset Finance Sales Manager to work with dealerships and customers this is an excellent opportunity for a candidate with proven sales skills and experience in the Asset Finance sector, to join an established brand. This is a home-based role within the sales territory including Staffordshire, south Derbyshire, Shropshire and mid-Wales.

The successful candidate will be:

Self-motivated, drive to achieve challenging sales and business development targets;

Maintain existing and develop new, customer relationships – there is a focus on business development

Breadth of asset finance knowledge and experience – HP, lease, etc.

Experience in finance house/bank processes – payments, underwriting, etc.

For more information contact Julie on 01279713900.