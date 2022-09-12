BDM – Motor Stocking Finance

South East UK

We have a fabulous opportunity to join a supplier stock funding to independent and franchise car dealerships across the South East area.

Essex

North London

South London

Berkshire

Hampshire

Surrey

Kent

West Sussex

East Sussex

The successful candidate may come from Stocking Finance or Motor Finance with a desire to build an area and a career and will have:

A solid track record performing in business development roles within dealer/stocking finance or a motor finance environment, a good working knowledge of finance agreements would be preferred but not essential

Proven relationship-building skills with an existing network of contacts and existing relationships within dealerships.

An established track record in structuring, pricing and originating deals. Full training can be given.

Able to build rapport and establish solid partnerships with internal and external stakeholders to achieve successful outcomes and deliver against key objectives

The ability to manage effectively multiple deal flows and work within deadlines

This is a field-based role with an excellent salary commission car and bank-related benefits

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.