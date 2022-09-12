View all newsletters
September 12, 2022

BDM – Motor Stocking Finance – South-East UK

By THC Recruitment

BDM – Motor Stocking Finance
South East UK

We have a fabulous opportunity to join a supplier stock funding to independent and franchise car dealerships across the South East area.

  • Essex
  • North London
  • South London
  • Berkshire
  • Hampshire
  • Surrey
  • Kent
  • West Sussex
  • East Sussex

The successful candidate may come from Stocking Finance or Motor Finance with a desire to build an area and a career and will have:

  • A solid track record performing in business development roles within dealer/stocking finance or a motor finance environment, a good working knowledge of finance agreements would be preferred but not essential
  • Proven relationship-building skills with an existing network of contacts and existing relationships within dealerships.
  • An established track record in structuring, pricing and originating deals. Full training can be given.
  • Able to build rapport and establish solid partnerships with internal and external stakeholders to achieve successful outcomes and deliver against key objectives
  • The ability to manage effectively multiple deal flows and work within deadlines

This is a field-based role with an excellent salary commission car and bank-related benefits

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.

