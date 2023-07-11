BDM Stock/Motor Finance
North
Salary £48k/£55k ote £80k-£100k plus benefits
Our client, a prestigious lender, is looking for a Regional BDM to cover the North ‒ basically an area above the M62 motorway. You should have experience in a Business Development role in Motor or Stock Finance.
Key objectives ‒ Business Development Manager
- Deliver agreed levels of new business from own sources, direct canvass, introducers, referrals and auction houses (when available)
- Ensure appropriate risk and operational policies and processes are complied with
- Contribute to building a compelling market proposition
- Growing and developing our client’s market presence and position
Principal duties and responsibilities
- Business development within the defined geographic region across sectors and assets in line with the strategy of the business
- Build and maintain relationships with key dealers, introducers, customers and relevant suppliers
- Maintaining up-to-date records of all relationship activities via company CRM ‒ salesforce experience is an advantage
- Managing and reporting of pipeline in an efficient and professional manner to the Regional Manager
- Ensuring that appropriate credit policies, compliance policies, and procedures are adhered to and that clients are made fully aware of the requirements around expected behaviour and the credit framework
- Provide genuine insight into clients via high-quality credit applications, using market and credit knowledge to advance propositions that are genuinely supportable and do not pose unnecessary additional risk
- Liaising with underwriting, operations, finance and other internal functions to develop and enhance customer service
- Ensure compliance with all relevant legislation and specifically that which relates to data protection, money laundering and treating the customer fairly, attending update training as required
Your person specification
- Business development experience in motor or stock finance essential
- High level of personal and professional integrity
- Can demonstrate excellent time management and organisational skills
- Strong commercial acumen to identify and create profitable new opportunities
- Strong communication skills, a work ethic and a positive proactive approach
- Numerate with strong attention to detail and the ability to read and report on a set of financial accounts
- Can work under your own initiative, but also as part of a dynamic sales team
- Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the confidence to challenge supportively and effectively where appropriate
Additional requirements
- A clean credit reference check and valid driving licence will be required
- Willingness to travel across the United Kingdom as and when the need arises in the performance of duties in this role
Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900