BDM Stock/Motor Finance

North

Salary £48k/£55k ote £80k-£100k plus benefits

Our client, a prestigious lender, is looking for a Regional BDM to cover the North ‒ basically an area above the M62 motorway. You should have experience in a Business Development role in Motor or Stock Finance.

Key objectives ‒ Business Development Manager

Deliver agreed levels of new business from own sources, direct canvass, introducers, referrals and auction houses (when available)

Ensure appropriate risk and operational policies and processes are complied with

Contribute to building a compelling market proposition

Growing and developing our client’s market presence and position

Principal duties and responsibilities

Business development within the defined geographic region across sectors and assets in line with the strategy of the business

Build and maintain relationships with key dealers, introducers, customers and relevant suppliers

Maintaining up-to-date records of all relationship activities via company CRM ‒ salesforce experience is an advantage

Managing and reporting of pipeline in an efficient and professional manner to the Regional Manager

Ensuring that appropriate credit policies, compliance policies, and procedures are adhered to and that clients are made fully aware of the requirements around expected behaviour and the credit framework

Provide genuine insight into clients via high-quality credit applications, using market and credit knowledge to advance propositions that are genuinely supportable and do not pose unnecessary additional risk

Liaising with underwriting, operations, finance and other internal functions to develop and enhance customer service

Ensure compliance with all relevant legislation and specifically that which relates to data protection, money laundering and treating the customer fairly, attending update training as required

Your person specification

Business development experience in motor or stock finance essential

High level of personal and professional integrity

Can demonstrate excellent time management and organisational skills

Strong commercial acumen to identify and create profitable new opportunities

Strong communication skills, a work ethic and a positive proactive approach

Numerate with strong attention to detail and the ability to read and report on a set of financial accounts

Can work under your own initiative, but also as part of a dynamic sales team

Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the confidence to challenge supportively and effectively where appropriate

Additional requirements

A clean credit reference check and valid driving licence will be required

Willingness to travel across the United Kingdom as and when the need arises in the performance of duties in this role

Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900