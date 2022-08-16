Broker Sales Manager – Motor/Contract Hire
Excellent salary, bonus plus 2 cars
We are recruiting an experienced Broker Manager with experience in ‘Broker’ relationships and ‘Contract Hire’ in the automotive finance industry
This position is responsible for acquiring ‘Broker’ relationships, onboarding, and in-life relationship management in line with growth and volume aspirations, including working with other business functions to achieve acquisition and onboarding ensuring at all times the simplest and most positive customer experience.
Principle accountabilities:
- Provide subject matter specialism in the ‘Broker’ market to help with the setup and launch of a new business
- Collaborate with other business functions and contribute to a successful product and route to market launch
- Deliver ‘Broker’ relationships into the business
- Work with ‘Brokers’ to secure volume, understand ‘blockers’ to growth and provide solutions.
Knowledge, experience, qualifications:
- Proven ability to secure new ‘Broker’ relationships
- Proven track record in maturing ‘Broker’ relationships into vehicle volume
- Ability to build relationships, negotiate at board level and influence ‘Brokers’ to optimise volume
- Experience in ‘Broker’ relationships and ‘Contract Hire’ essential
- Excellent knowledge of the Fleet / CH automotive finance industry
- A high level of numeracy, strong attention to detail, organisation and motivation are essential, as is the ability to successfully manage multiple priorities and projects
- Ability to manage and motivate colleagues in a ‘start-up’ and ‘managed for growth’ environment
- IT skills – Excel, Word and PowerPoint whilst being able to provide concise and compelling documents and presentations
- Fluent in English language (to effectively manage meetings and presentations)
The role offers an excellent salary, 2 cars, bonus and flexible benefits plus tremendous career opportunity
Contact Vicky Maynard 01279713900/vicky@thcrecruitment.co.uk