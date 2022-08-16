Broker Sales Manager – Motor/Contract Hire

Excellent salary, bonus plus 2 cars

We are recruiting an experienced Broker Manager with experience in ‘Broker’ relationships and ‘Contract Hire’ in the automotive finance industry

This position is responsible for acquiring ‘Broker’ relationships, onboarding, and in-life relationship management in line with growth and volume aspirations, including working with other business functions to achieve acquisition and onboarding ensuring at all times the simplest and most positive customer experience.

Principle accountabilities:

Provide subject matter specialism in the ‘Broker’ market to help with the setup and launch of a new business

Collaborate with other business functions and contribute to a successful product and route to market launch

Deliver ‘Broker’ relationships into the business

Work with ‘Brokers’ to secure volume, understand ‘blockers’ to growth and provide solutions.

Knowledge, experience, qualifications:

Proven ability to secure new ‘Broker’ relationships

Proven track record in maturing ‘Broker’ relationships into vehicle volume

Ability to build relationships, negotiate at board level and influence ‘Brokers’ to optimise volume

Experience in ‘Broker’ relationships and ‘Contract Hire’ essential

Excellent knowledge of the Fleet / CH automotive finance industry

A high level of numeracy, strong attention to detail, organisation and motivation are essential, as is the ability to successfully manage multiple priorities and projects

Ability to manage and motivate colleagues in a ‘start-up’ and ‘managed for growth’ environment

IT skills – Excel, Word and PowerPoint whilst being able to provide concise and compelling documents and presentations

Fluent in English language (to effectively manage meetings and presentations)

The role offers an excellent salary, 2 cars, bonus and flexible benefits plus tremendous career opportunity

Contact Vicky Maynard 01279713900/vicky@thcrecruitment.co.uk