November 11, 2022

Business Development Manager – Stock Finance – East Midlands

By THC Recruitment

Business Development Manager – Stock Finance
East Midlands
Excellent basic salary plus commission & car allowance  OTE £75k+

We have an exciting opportunity for a motor or stock finance sales professional to join a prestigious market leader

As Business Development Manager you will be responsible for finding, developing and closing new Stock Finance.

Your role – Business Development Manager 

  • Deliver agreed levels of new business from own sources, direct canvass, introducers, referrals and auction houses
  • Business development within the EAST MIDLANDS across sectors and assets in line with the strategy of the business.
  • Build and maintain relationships with key dealers, introducers, customers, and relevant suppliers
  • Completing all necessary Credit Papers pursuant to the processing of proposals in a timely, accurate and professional manner
  • Provide genuine insight into clients via high-quality credit applications, using market and credit knowledge to advance propositions that are genuinely supportable and do not pose unnecessary additional risk.
  • Liaising with underwriting, operations, finance, and other internal functions to develop and enhance customer service
  • Ensure compliance with all relevant legislation and specifically that which relates to Data Protection, Money Laundering and Treating the Customer Fairly, attending update training as required.

Experience – Business Development Manager 

  • Motor or Stock Finance Sales experience essential
  • High level of personal and professional integrity
  • You can demonstrate excellent time management and organisational skills.
  • Have strong commercial acumen to identify and create profitable new opportunities.
  • Have strong communication skills, work ethic and a positive proactive approach
  • Are numerate with strong attention to detail and the ability to read and report on a set of financial accounts
  • Have a detailed knowledge and understanding of the motor industry, with some stocking experience and/or retail finance experience.
  • Can work under their own initiative, but also as part of a dynamic sales team.
  • Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the confidence to challenge supportively and effectively where appropriate.

Additional Requirements – Business Development Manager 

  • A clean credit reference check and valid driving license will be required
  • Willingness to travel across the United Kingdom as and when the need arises in the performance of duties in this role.

For more information contact Julie Ramsay 01279713900

