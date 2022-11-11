Business Development Manager – Stock Finance

East Midlands

Excellent basic salary plus commission & car allowance OTE £75k+

We have an exciting opportunity for a motor or stock finance sales professional to join a prestigious market leader

As Business Development Manager you will be responsible for finding, developing and closing new Stock Finance.

Your role – Business Development Manager

Deliver agreed levels of new business from own sources, direct canvass, introducers, referrals and auction houses

Business development within the EAST MIDLANDS across sectors and assets in line with the strategy of the business.

Build and maintain relationships with key dealers, introducers, customers, and relevant suppliers

Completing all necessary Credit Papers pursuant to the processing of proposals in a timely, accurate and professional manner

Provide genuine insight into clients via high-quality credit applications, using market and credit knowledge to advance propositions that are genuinely supportable and do not pose unnecessary additional risk.

Liaising with underwriting, operations, finance, and other internal functions to develop and enhance customer service

Ensure compliance with all relevant legislation and specifically that which relates to Data Protection, Money Laundering and Treating the Customer Fairly, attending update training as required.

Experience – Business Development Manager

Motor or Stock Finance Sales experience essential

High level of personal and professional integrity

You can demonstrate excellent time management and organisational skills.

Have strong commercial acumen to identify and create profitable new opportunities.

Have strong communication skills, work ethic and a positive proactive approach

Are numerate with strong attention to detail and the ability to read and report on a set of financial accounts

Have a detailed knowledge and understanding of the motor industry, with some stocking experience and/or retail finance experience.

Can work under their own initiative, but also as part of a dynamic sales team.

Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the confidence to challenge supportively and effectively where appropriate.

Additional Requirements – Business Development Manager

A clean credit reference check and valid driving license will be required

Willingness to travel across the United Kingdom as and when the need arises in the performance of duties in this role.

