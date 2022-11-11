Business Development Manager – Stock Finance
East Midlands
Excellent basic salary plus commission & car allowance OTE £75k+
We have an exciting opportunity for a motor or stock finance sales professional to join a prestigious market leader
As Business Development Manager you will be responsible for finding, developing and closing new Stock Finance.
Your role – Business Development Manager
- Deliver agreed levels of new business from own sources, direct canvass, introducers, referrals and auction houses
- Business development within the EAST MIDLANDS across sectors and assets in line with the strategy of the business.
- Build and maintain relationships with key dealers, introducers, customers, and relevant suppliers
- Completing all necessary Credit Papers pursuant to the processing of proposals in a timely, accurate and professional manner
- Provide genuine insight into clients via high-quality credit applications, using market and credit knowledge to advance propositions that are genuinely supportable and do not pose unnecessary additional risk.
- Liaising with underwriting, operations, finance, and other internal functions to develop and enhance customer service
- Ensure compliance with all relevant legislation and specifically that which relates to Data Protection, Money Laundering and Treating the Customer Fairly, attending update training as required.
Experience – Business Development Manager
- Motor or Stock Finance Sales experience essential
- High level of personal and professional integrity
- You can demonstrate excellent time management and organisational skills.
- Have strong commercial acumen to identify and create profitable new opportunities.
- Have strong communication skills, work ethic and a positive proactive approach
- Are numerate with strong attention to detail and the ability to read and report on a set of financial accounts
- Have a detailed knowledge and understanding of the motor industry, with some stocking experience and/or retail finance experience.
- Can work under their own initiative, but also as part of a dynamic sales team.
- Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the confidence to challenge supportively and effectively where appropriate.
Additional Requirements – Business Development Manager
- A clean credit reference check and valid driving license will be required
- Willingness to travel across the United Kingdom as and when the need arises in the performance of duties in this role.
For more information contact Julie Ramsay 01279713900