Campaign Marketing Specialist

Hybrid working

£33k plus car and benefits

Slough

The Campaign and Product Specialist provides support to the Marketing Manager, in particular in the areas of service and rental pricing across all the brands, campaign setup for both brokers and dealers, controls/reporting/performance/KPIs for campaigns, products, and dealer and broker incentives.

Your role – Campaign Marketing Specialist

Pricing of campaigns and products, particularly Multibrand, in accordance with company profitability objectives, commercial objectives and brand requirements.

Implementation of campaigns and products accurately and to the required timescales. This includes the setup of product sheets, working with the pricing and dealer services teams to ensure they are set up on the company’s systems, and system testing prior to ‘go live’ to identify and rectify any issues.

Efficient administration and filing of all documentation relating to campaigns and products in line with the relevant procedure to ensure that control and audit requirements are met.

Reporting and analysis to support the campaign and product performance, including the provision of routine and ad hoc reporting, maintenance of a database of competitor offers, and input into the annual marketing plan.

Managing the dealer queries related to quote mismatch between the back-end system and the front-end system.

Residual Value trend and Service, Maintenance and Repair pricing analysis with the support of the operational department.

Your Experience – Campaign Marketing Specialist

Experience in marketing campaign pricing is desirable.

Experience in Residual Value and SMR analysis is desirable.

Experience of Miles and Genus systems desirable.

PC literate – all MS applications

Advanced Excel skills

Excellent attention to detail

Strong organisational skills

Good time management skills

For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900.