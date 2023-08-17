Car Rental Branch Manager

Belfast and Gatwick areas

£37,500 basic OTE £55k plus company car

My client is a company dedicated to the automotive sector, providing a wide range of services with attractive solutions and competitive rates. They specialise in rental for all durations, innovative car subscription and electric car sharing for both private individuals and companies of all sizes. They are now active in seven European countries – Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Portugal, Denmark and Greece – with more than 650 electrified automotive stores in Europe and 1,600 owned charging stations.

Your role

As a Branch Manager, you will be a natural leader with excellent communication and organisation skills, enabling you to motivate and develop your team. You will identify and capitalise on every sales opportunity, inspiring your customers with the perfect solutions for their requirements. The Branch Manager will be an expert at building rapport quickly and creating trusted relationships to ensure that everything we do enables us to deliver on our promises to our customers and exceed expectations.

Your main duties

Your role will be to ensure the smooth day-to-day operation of the branch. This will entail:

Leading the team and liaising with the head office

Managing the team of vehicle valeting staff, sales advisers and the assistant manager

Managing Health & Safety at the branch and staff welfare

Selling additional extras such as additional protection, GPS, baby seats etc

Dealing with the general public and corporate clients on the phone and in person

Opening and closing the branch

Processing payments and ID checks correctly, including pre-authorisations/card details/credit checks etc

Daily and monthly reports, staff rota management, stock allocation

Liaising with suppliers and arranging vehicle parts, repairs, etc

Resolving problems and delivering outstanding customer service

Any other tasks required, as commensurate with the role

Your qualifications/experience

Experience in Car Rental is essential

Excellent people management skills

Held a clean driving licence for at least two years

Demonstrable communication and customer service skills

Be able to manage a team and mentor staff to achieve results

Be computer literate (European Computer Driving Licence/Microsoft user level)

Have a smart, professional appearance

Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900