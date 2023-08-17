Car Rental Branch Manager
Belfast and Gatwick areas
£37,500 basic OTE £55k plus company car
My client is a company dedicated to the automotive sector, providing a wide range of services with attractive solutions and competitive rates. They specialise in rental for all durations, innovative car subscription and electric car sharing for both private individuals and companies of all sizes. They are now active in seven European countries – Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Portugal, Denmark and Greece – with more than 650 electrified automotive stores in Europe and 1,600 owned charging stations.
Your role
As a Branch Manager, you will be a natural leader with excellent communication and organisation skills, enabling you to motivate and develop your team. You will identify and capitalise on every sales opportunity, inspiring your customers with the perfect solutions for their requirements. The Branch Manager will be an expert at building rapport quickly and creating trusted relationships to ensure that everything we do enables us to deliver on our promises to our customers and exceed expectations.
Your main duties
Your role will be to ensure the smooth day-to-day operation of the branch. This will entail:
- Leading the team and liaising with the head office
- Managing the team of vehicle valeting staff, sales advisers and the assistant manager
- Managing Health & Safety at the branch and staff welfare
- Selling additional extras such as additional protection, GPS, baby seats etc
- Dealing with the general public and corporate clients on the phone and in person
- Opening and closing the branch
- Processing payments and ID checks correctly, including pre-authorisations/card details/credit checks etc
- Daily and monthly reports, staff rota management, stock allocation
- Liaising with suppliers and arranging vehicle parts, repairs, etc
- Resolving problems and delivering outstanding customer service
- Any other tasks required, as commensurate with the role
Your qualifications/experience
- Experience in Car Rental is essential
- Excellent people management skills
- Held a clean driving licence for at least two years
- Demonstrable communication and customer service skills
- Be able to manage a team and mentor staff to achieve results
- Be computer literate (European Computer Driving Licence/Microsoft user level)
- Have a smart, professional appearance
Contact Vicky for more information: 01279713900