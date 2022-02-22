Collections Administration
Monday to Friday (Full time/Flexible hours)
£26k to £27k
As Collections Administration you will be part of a team to ensure timely and accurate administration of post-default account solutions for the company including liaison with the company’s external agents, solicitors and customers by telephone and by correspondence, ensuring accuracy and compliance with the company’s processes and procedures.
The key aspects of the Collections Administration role are to:
- Review and classify all newly flagged Residual Debt accounts in accordance with Residual Debt Process
- Review all accounts flagged to Residual Debt for compliance with Company Policy and Regulations
- Identify and report areas of concern with due regard to TCF and Compliant Procedures
- Negotiate repayment arrangements in accordance with the company’s Residual Debt procedures
- Ensure regulatory notices are issued correctly and on time
- Participate in remedial projects
- Understand and comply with documented policies and procedures, recommending change where required
- Liaison with external agencies
- Keep electronic and paper filing in order at all ties
Experience
- Experience of working in a team in an office environment
- Experience in liaising directly with customers by phone and other media
- Collections Administration or strong Customer Service experience – preferably in the motor finance sector
- Knowledge of treating customers fairly (TCF)
- Awareness of current FCA regulations
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
For more information contact Vicky on 01279713900.