Collections Administration

Monday to Friday (Full time/Flexible hours)

£26k to £27k

As Collections Administration you will be part of a team to ensure timely and accurate administration of post-default account solutions for the company including liaison with the company’s external agents, solicitors and customers by telephone and by correspondence, ensuring accuracy and compliance with the company’s processes and procedures.

Related

The key aspects of the Collections Administration role are to:

Review and classify all newly flagged Residual Debt accounts in accordance with Residual Debt Process

Review all accounts flagged to Residual Debt for compliance with Company Policy and Regulations

Identify and report areas of concern with due regard to TCF and Compliant Procedures

Negotiate repayment arrangements in accordance with the company’s Residual Debt procedures

Ensure regulatory notices are issued correctly and on time

Participate in remedial projects

Understand and comply with documented policies and procedures, recommending change where required

Liaison with external agencies

Keep electronic and paper filing in order at all ties

Experience

Experience of working in a team in an office environment

Experience in liaising directly with customers by phone and other media

Collections Administration or strong Customer Service experience – preferably in the motor finance sector

Knowledge of treating customers fairly (TCF)

Awareness of current FCA regulations

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

For more information contact Vicky on 01279713900.