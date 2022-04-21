Collections Executive

Hybrid Working

North London

My client, an independent finance lender dedicated solely to high-end vehicle finance, is seeking a diligent and organised Collections Executive who has the ability to prioritise work in a fast-paced environment to early arrears collections activities in line with Company policy. Outstanding attention to detail and communication skills are paramount.

Your responsibilities – Collections Executive

Making outbound collection calls in a professional manner while keeping and improving customer relations.

Resolve client-billing problems and accounts receivable delinquency, applying good customer service in a timely manner.

Collect customer payments in accordance with payment due dates.

Identify issues attributed to account delinquency and discuss them with management.

Review and monitor assigned accounts and all applicable collection reports.

Provide timely follow-up on payment arrangements.

Mail correspondence to customers to encourage payment of delinquent accounts.

Person Specification – Collections Executive

The ideal candidate for this position will have a minimum of 2 years of consumer collections experience including interaction with a large customer base.

Strong communication, problem-solving and analytical skills required

Ability to work independently and adapt to a fast-changing environment.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office including Excel and Word.

Experience in a financial services environment is preferred but not required.

Must have attention to detail with an eye for accuracy.

Creative, self-disciplined and capable of identifying and completing critical tasks independently and with a sense of urgency.

Remuneration – Collections Executive

Base salary of £22k – £28k depending on experience & private health insurance and pension.

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.