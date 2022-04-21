View all newsletters
April 21, 2022

Collections Executive – Hybrid Working – North London

By THC Recruitment

Collections Executive
Hybrid Working
North London

My client, an independent finance lender dedicated solely to high-end vehicle finance, is seeking a diligent and organised Collections Executive who has the ability to prioritise work in a fast-paced environment to early arrears collections activities in line with Company policy. Outstanding attention to detail and communication skills are paramount.

Your responsibilities – Collections Executive

  • Making outbound collection calls in a professional manner while keeping and improving customer relations.
  • Resolve client-billing problems and accounts receivable delinquency, applying good customer service in a timely manner.
  • Collect customer payments in accordance with payment due dates.
  • Identify issues attributed to account delinquency and discuss them with management.
  • Review and monitor assigned accounts and all applicable collection reports.
  • Provide timely follow-up on payment arrangements.
  • Mail correspondence to customers to encourage payment of delinquent accounts.

Person Specification – Collections Executive

  • The ideal candidate for this position will have a minimum of 2 years of consumer collections experience including interaction with a large customer base.
  • Strong communication, problem-solving and analytical skills required
  • Ability to work independently and adapt to a fast-changing environment.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office including Excel and Word.
  • Experience in a financial services environment is preferred but not required.
  • Must have attention to detail with an eye for accuracy.
  • Creative, self-disciplined and capable of identifying and completing critical tasks independently and with a sense of urgency.

Remuneration – Collections Executive

Base salary of £22k – £28k depending on experience & private health insurance and pension.

Contact Vicky for more information at 01279713900.

