Contract Hire Sales Executive

£26k-£28k plus quarterly bonus, car and great benefits.

Requirements

You are required to be a successful and experienced vehicle leasing Sales Executive with the appetite, strength and ability to maximise vehicle orders. You will provide great customer service that will enable potential customers to secure the right vehicle by helping them navigate vehicle offers and finance products.

Your role

Manage and generate leads, make contact with customers and complete initial dialogue and fact-find to open sales dialogue

Have an effective ‘follow up’ and ‘follow through’ to the conclusion process for all enquiries

Convert vehicle enquiries into contract hire orders to achieve the target

Liaise with dealers as appropriate

Deliver outstanding customer service in line with companies ‘Secure’, ‘keep’ and ‘nurture’ approach to customer growth and retention mantra

Be able to manage any complaints making sure to be compliant, empathetic and effective in line with company complaints policy and procedures

Your Knowledge

Discernible experience in the Automotive/Contract Hire environment

A proven track record in the sales

Strong objection handling and cross-sales skills to create ‘best outcomes’

Ability to collaborate with colleagues

Be ambitious, enthusiastic, motivated as well as a strong team player

IT skills – Excel, Word and Quotation systems

Contact Vicky for more information 01279713900