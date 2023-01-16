Credit Controller

12 months Fixed Term Contract

£28,000

Remote – home-based working anywhere in the UK

Your Role – Credit Controller

Working in a fast-paced, highly motivated team, you will manage the external client recovery process. From the first overdue rental, you will ensure that our client’s policies and procedures are followed in line with their expectations outlined in the contractual agreement and statement of work. All activities will be performed in a timely manner to ensure both contractual obligations and service levels are met.

Your Responsibilities – Credit Controller

As a member of the Customer Services team. You will support the delivery of our service excellence commitments by providing but not limited to, the following:

Ensure all objectives and KPIs are achieved or succeeded.

Being a positive influencer within the team, delivering good behavioural and professional standards in line with the bank’s values and behavioural framework.

Examine accounts in arrears and determine the appropriate action, this may include identifying a potentially vulnerable/sensitive customer, a customer experiencing potential financial hardship or a customer making a complaint, via active listening and appropriate questioning on the telephone, referring to our client’s standards and procedures.

Understand the reason and likely timeframe of financial hardship and make sustainable arrangements with customers

Communicate with customers in arrears by telephone to agree and monitor payment arrangements in line with the client’s affordability and in line with our client’s standards and procedures.

Manage, organise, and update the relevant weekly arrears report, ensuring all collection notes are up to date and all extra direct debit pickups are noted with the correct dates.

To identify any payments that do not adhere to our clients’ KYTP process and ensure they are logged and audited

Manage the handover of accounts with 90 + arrears to the approved Outside Collection Agency

Your Skills and Knowledge – Credit Controller

Essential Skills

Ability to produce work to a consistently high standard

Excellent attention to detail

Good team players, but equally effective working on their own

Ability to prioritise, manage time effectively and meet deadlines

Excellent written and verbal communications skills

Essential Qualifications

Educated to at least GCSE standard (A-C) (or equivalent)

