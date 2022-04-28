Credit Underwriter – Specialist Mortgages – London

Credit Underwriter

Specialist Mortgages

Bridging Loans

London

£50,000 – £55,000 plus bonus and benefits

A great opportunity to join the specialist lending division of this established but growing challenger bank. We are looking for someone who is commercially minded with specialist knowledge to balance risk and reward. The division focused on unregulated lending in Buy-to-let, including HMOs and short-term lets, Semi Commercial, and Short Term Loans. It would be great if you had experience in Bridging Loans in particular.

The primary purpose of this role is to be an underwriter within Specialist Mortgages. As part of the underwriting team, the role holder will have responsibility for underwriting mortgages across all of the asset classes within Specialist Mortgages, operating within the boundaries set by lending policy.

The division is growing and it is a great time to join the team to develop your career.

For more information, contact Catherine at 01279713900.