Data Protection Manager – Sevenoaks

£50k plus bonus

Monday to Friday

Office-Based

My client is looking to recruit an experienced Data Protection Manager to ensure its Data regulatory obligations are met. Reporting to the Chief Compliance Officer, the Data Protection Manager will provide clear and authoritative advice to the business on how to comply with its Data Protection obligations in combination with undertaking monitoring and reporting on compliance and data practices internally and the risks arising from these so that the governance structure of the company and can take any necessary decisions and actions.

As Data Protection Manager you will be responsible for acting as a key source of actionable and expert advice including, carrying out staff training, supporting and championing data protection impact assessments and undertaking assurance activities. You will also serve as the primary contact for supervisory authorities and individuals whose data is processed by the organisation. As Data Protection Manager you will be required to have objectivity, ability to challenge, commerciality and pragmatism to operate across the business

The role – Data Protection Manager

Oversight and maintenance of a strong data protection approach: Maintaining and improving the robustness of the company’s framework of data protection policies, procedures and processes. Carrying out a programme of regular and ad hoc monitoring and reporting on data privacy compliance within the organization, including Coordinating, conducting and monitoring data privacy audits to provide clear, actionable recommendations and conclusions. Providing challenge and actionable advice to support the company in meeting its data protection and privacy obligations. Review vendor contracts (including EU model clauses) and consents needed to implement projects in partnership with the firm’s Compliance and IT functions. Make sure that the company’s data protection assets and processes are up to date, effective and operational, including Data Registers, Privacy Notices and key policies and procedures. Responding to and advising on data subject access requests (DSARs) and other requests from individuals.

Providing information advice, raising awareness: Fostering a culture of data privacy across the organization by providing information and updates to management and staff relevant to companies business. Serving as the primary point of contact for data protection queries in the business. Monitoring changes to Data Protection laws and making recommendations to the Board or a relevant committee when appropriate. Developing and delivering privacy training to raise employee awareness of data privacy and security issues, and providing training on the subject matter.



Qualifications

Graduate qualification required.

Good educational background with information technology programming and project management qualifications desirable.

Hold at least one data protection and/or privacy certification, such as CIPP, CIPT, CIPM, ISEB, etc.(preferred) or be willing to achieve one of the above qualifications within a short period of joining.

For more information please contact Vicky 01279713900