Dealer Administration Support
Sevenoaks
£22k to £25k
The role of Dealer Administration Support forms part of the day to day team function creating new relationships with retailers and brokers and supporting existing relationships. You will be required to be efficient in processing new setup requests, changes to agreements, pricing and configuring new retailers on the system ensuring accuracy at all times. As Dealer Administration Support you are required to ensure the processes and procedures are followed whilst ensuring the daily workload is completed to the highest levels of accuracy and efficiency and adhering to the department’s KPI’s/SLA’s. You will offer the best response/support to all the team’s customers externally and internally.
The role – Dealer Administration Support
- Be a point of reference, knowledge and support for our customers.
- Being responsive to change for new processes and working alongside internal teams to aid a quick, efficient and company compliant outcome.
- Ensure company policies are adhered to and followed
- Working review of departmental procedures in line with policies with the ability to suggest review/change where identified.
- Engage and interact openly in monthly team meetings to overview departments projects / SLA’s and performance indicators and support the TL.
- Respond to telephone and administrative queries in a professional and respectable manner and maintain customer account records by recording/updating or deleting information as required.
- Adhering to company policies and procedures and maintaining updated documentation
Experience
- Experience of working in a team in an office environment
- 1-2 years previous financial services experience preferably in a consumer finance environment
- Knowledge of treating customers fairly (TCF)
- Awareness of current FCA regulations
- Ability to understand and comply with documented processes, policies and procedures
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Rota shift work based on 8 am-8 pm weekdays and 9 am-6 pm Saturdays, Sundays & Bank Holidays (day in lieu earnt for working them) on average 1 weekend per month only.
Contact Vicky for more information 01279713900.