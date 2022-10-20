Dealer Sales Manager

South West UK, including Devon, Cornwall and Bristol

Basic salary with an OTE of £65k plus

Working for the Asset finance division of a major manufacturer you will work with the dealer network facilitating quality asset finance business and developing and retaining strong customer and dealer relationships.

The role of Dealer Sales Manager comes with a company car, 25.5 days holidays (+bank holidays), medical insurance, life insurance commencing at 4x salary, pension, and a wide range of flexible benefits to opt-in (dental, critical illness, etc)

As Dealer Sales Manager you are eligible for an attractive Sales Incentive Scheme.

The role of Dealer Sales Manager would suit an Asset Finance sales professional or a Motor Finance sales specialist with experience in developing dealer business.

Contact Julie for more information at 01279713900.