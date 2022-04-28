Direct Sales Team Manager
Warrington
£28k-£32.5k plus 25% bonus and benefits
As Direct Sales Team Manager, Leading a team of Direct Sales and Customer Acquisition agents; you will provide the leadership that ensures our culture and behaviours are part of everyday activities and result in the team and individuals achieving their set targets and objectives.
The Role – Direct Sales Team Manager
- Provides days to day management of a team and individuals ensuring appropriate levels of resources are available to achieve agreed sales, conversion, and SLA targets
- Develops the team to high levels of performance through ongoing coaching and development activities and provides regular feedback, i.e. through 121s
- Motivates the team through effective communication and creating a positive working environment
- Builds strong relationships with account managers, dealers, and brokers to develop processes that will enhance sales performance
- Optimises call quality/compliance through regular call audits, timely feedback, and coaching
- Produces accurate and timely management information/reporting, analysing information to actively improve performance/efficiencies
- Contributes to future strategic plans and ideas for process and operational improvements
- Provides appropriate people management activities, i.e. absence management, performance management, etc.
Skills & Experience – Direct Sales Team Manager
- Proven track record in sales
- Good analytical skills to identify trends, issues etc.
- Experience in problem-solving
- Strong organisational and planning skills
- Strong communication skills – verbal and written
- Experience in managing a front-line sales team is preferable
- Experience in working with people at different levels of a business
- Experience in working in a fast-paced sales environment
- Experience of working in a regulatory environment would be beneficial
Working hours
2 shift patterns
- Monday – Friday Early Shift: 9 am-5 pm ( 3 or 4 x Early Shifts & 1 or 2 Late Shifts a week )
- Monday – Friday Late Shift: 12 pm-8 pm
- Saturday Shift: 9am-5:30pm (1 sat in 4)
Contact Vicky for more information 01279713900