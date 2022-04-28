Early Collections & Customer Services Manager – Berkshire – Hybrid Working

Early Collections & Customer Services Manager

Hybrid working

Berkshire

Excellent salary plus bonus, car and great benefits

My client is a company specialising in financial services for the purchase of prestigious brands of motor vehicles looking for an Early Collections & Customer Services Manager.

Your role, as Early Collections & Customer Services Manager, will be responsible for leading a team of Early Collections and Customer Service Professionals in the delivery of best in class service to achieve excellent customer satisfaction whilst also ensuring departmental key performance indicators (KPIs) are met and reporting supplied accordingly. Through day to day actions, ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements as well as the management and mitigation of departmental risks.

Your responsibilities – Early Collections & Customer Services Manager

Related

Ensure the Collections and Customer Care departments execute the overall Collections and Customer strategies.

Manage and develop the Collections and Customer Care teams providing training and coaching as required.

To be responsible for checking and driving improvement in the quality of customer-facing activity and to carry out first level controls.

Ensure the Teams adhere to formal FCA and regulatory processes and policies.

Ensure tasks are dealt with within the parameters of the law and treat customers fairly.

Ensure risks are managed through the timely completion of departmental controls.

Act as an escalation point for customer enquiries (or wider business issues) in the event they cannot be resolved by the Team Leaders.

Ensure the Credit and Operations Director is aware of potential customer issues which may result in some form of risk or may be escalated to a member of the Executive Management Team.

Work effectively as part of the supervisory team, remaining approachable whilst recognizing and respecting the contributions from others to the business.

Your experience -Early Collections & Customer Services Manager

Experience in the automotive or consumer finance industry is preferred.

3 years of experience in a Team Leader position is preferred.

The ability to focus on achieving specific outcomes.

Please contact Vicky for more information 01279713900