Financial Controller/Director with the possibility of progressing to CFO
Midlands
Attractive package and career opportunity in the senior management team of exciting non-bank fintech SME lender

Our client is a specialist lender in motor finance and we are working with them to recruit a new Finance Director.  It is likely that the successful candidate will come from a Motor, Consumer or Asset Finance background.

We are seeking candidates who are ambitious and excited by the challenge of joining a fast-growing SME lender. Strong experience in lending businesses and/or financial institutions is required and, if possible, experience in earlier-stage businesses is preferred.

Requirements

Day-to-day financial management of the company (with two direct reports)

Responsibilities include:

  • Cashflow management (daily and medium/long-term forecasting)
  • Weekly/Monthly Management Accounts preparation
  • Reconciliations oversight
  • Preparation of budgets and forecasting
  • Management of good accounts payable practice and systems implementation
  • Expenses management
  • Group VAT submissions
  • End-of-year audit management with auditors
  • Management of key insurance cover across the business
  • Handling HR and outsourced payroll (including all benefits – pensions, medical, life assurance).

Management of day-to-day relationships with wholesale lenders including:

  • Cashflow management for lending
  • Monthly reporting and drawdown management
  • Budgets

Candidate attributes:

  • Background in SME or other asset-based lending preferred
  • Strong team player with ability to work across departments
  • Problem solver with proven ability to streamline current processes and establish good process
  • Financial rigour with firm approach to good accounting practice
  • Tough but fair, very commercial

Essential skills

  • Excel and modelling skills
  • Sage
  • Strong knowledge of SQL and working with data is very beneficial
  • ACA or CIMA or ACCA; Experience most important

Contact Vicky at vicky@thcreceruitment.co.uk or 01279 713900.