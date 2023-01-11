Financial Controller/Director with the possibility of progressing to CFO

Midlands

Attractive package and career opportunity in the senior management team of exciting non-bank fintech SME lender

Our client is a specialist lender in motor finance and we are working with them to recruit a new Finance Director. It is likely that the successful candidate will come from a Motor, Consumer or Asset Finance background.

We are seeking candidates who are ambitious and excited by the challenge of joining a fast-growing SME lender. Strong experience in lending businesses and/or financial institutions is required and, if possible, experience in earlier-stage businesses is preferred.

Requirements

Day-to-day financial management of the company (with two direct reports)

Responsibilities include:

Cashflow management (daily and medium/long-term forecasting)

Weekly/Monthly Management Accounts preparation

Reconciliations oversight

Preparation of budgets and forecasting

Management of good accounts payable practice and systems implementation

Expenses management

Group VAT submissions

End-of-year audit management with auditors

Management of key insurance cover across the business

Handling HR and outsourced payroll (including all benefits – pensions, medical, life assurance).

Management of day-to-day relationships with wholesale lenders including:

Cashflow management for lending

Monthly reporting and drawdown management

Budgets

Candidate attributes:

Background in SME or other asset-based lending preferred

Strong team player with ability to work across departments

Problem solver with proven ability to streamline current processes and establish good process

Financial rigour with firm approach to good accounting practice

Tough but fair, very commercial

Essential skills

Excel and modelling skills

Sage

Strong knowledge of SQL and working with data is very beneficial

ACA or CIMA or ACCA; Experience most important

Contact Vicky at vicky@thcreceruitment.co.uk or 01279 713900.