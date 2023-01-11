Financial Controller/Director with the possibility of progressing to CFO
Midlands
Attractive package and career opportunity in the senior management team of exciting non-bank fintech SME lender
Our client is a specialist lender in motor finance and we are working with them to recruit a new Finance Director. It is likely that the successful candidate will come from a Motor, Consumer or Asset Finance background.
We are seeking candidates who are ambitious and excited by the challenge of joining a fast-growing SME lender. Strong experience in lending businesses and/or financial institutions is required and, if possible, experience in earlier-stage businesses is preferred.
Requirements
Day-to-day financial management of the company (with two direct reports)
Responsibilities include:
- Cashflow management (daily and medium/long-term forecasting)
- Weekly/Monthly Management Accounts preparation
- Reconciliations oversight
- Preparation of budgets and forecasting
- Management of good accounts payable practice and systems implementation
- Expenses management
- Group VAT submissions
- End-of-year audit management with auditors
- Management of key insurance cover across the business
- Handling HR and outsourced payroll (including all benefits – pensions, medical, life assurance).
Management of day-to-day relationships with wholesale lenders including:
- Cashflow management for lending
- Monthly reporting and drawdown management
- Budgets
Candidate attributes:
- Background in SME or other asset-based lending preferred
- Strong team player with ability to work across departments
- Problem solver with proven ability to streamline current processes and establish good process
- Financial rigour with firm approach to good accounting practice
- Tough but fair, very commercial
Essential skills
- Excel and modelling skills
- Sage
- Strong knowledge of SQL and working with data is very beneficial
- ACA or CIMA or ACCA; Experience most important
Contact Vicky at vicky@thcreceruitment.co.uk or 01279 713900.