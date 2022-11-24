Graduate – Sales Executive

£24,000 plus car

1-year contract with the outlook to be extended/made permanent

This is a development role in sales, providing core skills that will contribute to your success in the future. A blended focus of personal development, administration, sales and relationship management, providing a robust career foundation. You will join the Sales Team to develop as a sales and relationship individual whilst supporting the sales team in its successful delivery to market.

You must be enthused by working for a new to market Lease Company and recognise the potential to develop in your role as the business pushes for vehicle volume and continues to build and increase the resource needed to support growth aspirations.

Your role – Sales Executive

Provide sales and administrative support to the sales team

Manage all leads, make contact with customers and complete initial dialogue and fact find

Develop an effective ‘follow up’ and ‘follow through’ to the conclusion process for all enquires

Convert vehicle enquiries into contract hire orders to achieve company targets

Liaise with dealers as appropriate

Deliver outstanding customer service in line with companies ‘Secure’, ‘keep’ and ‘nurture’ approach to customer growth and retention

Capture anonymised and relevant data during the sales process so that we effectively monitor our position within the leasing space

Be able to manage any complaints making sure to be compliant, empathetic and effective in line with company complaints policy and procedures

Undertake, formal and in-role training and development which will be monitored and supported in a ‘SMART’ measure environment.

Your Requirements – Sales Executive

A desire to excel in the sales space

Readiness to develop objection handling and cross-sales skills to create ‘best outcomes’

Ability to develop themselves through collaboration with colleagues

Be an ambitious, enthusiastic, motivated and strong team member

Candidate needs to be self-motivated, proactive and commercially driven

Must have graduated in the last 3 years.

Contact Vicky for more details at 01279713900.