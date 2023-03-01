Head of Customer Operations – Fintech Consumer Finance

Salary c£100/110k

London

Hybrid

Our client is a fast-growing leading FCA-regulated fintech subscription finance business offering loans, and credit-building resources to its members.

We are seeking a Head of Customer Operations, you will have extensive experience in customer relations, customer service and operations. You will be responsible for leading a team of customer operations executives, defining customer support policies and procedures, ensuring customer satisfaction and building a team and infrastructure to support our growth.

You will work closely with the compliance team to ensure our services satisfy regulatory requirements and have impressive knowledge in this area of the business. You should be an excellent communicator, a problem solver, and a self-starter and have a proven track record of success in customer operations.

Core Responsibilities – Fintech Consumer Finance

Lead and motivate the Customer Operations team to deliver excellent customer support to our members

Oversee the hiring, training, and performance management of the team

Be a champion and our customers’ voice by sharing feedback internally and advocating the customer to the rest of the company and your team

Oversee and develop customer support policies alongside other teams to ensure consistent service delivery.

Ensure risk mitigation through diligent documentation of above

Monitor and analyse customer service metrics and KPIs and use this data to identify problems areas and anticipate risks

Develop strong, collaborative relationships with key internal and external stakeholders to test, implement and optimise processes, tools, and policies to achieve performance objectives

Partner with other teams to discuss complex topics that your team will be assisting members with

Assign responsibilities and manage the workload of the team under your supervision

Ensure cohesion across both London and the offshore customer operations teams for seamless teamwork

Create and drive quarterly OKRS in line with company objectives

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in customer service

Core skills – Fintech Consumer Finance

At least 10 years of experience in customer operations, 3 of which in a similar position

Proven track record of successfully leading customer service teams in the consumer lending space

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills

Highly organised with the ability to prioritise and delegate as appropriate

Knowledge of customer service software and tools

Knowledge of relevant industry regulations and standards

Ability to work under pressure and independently motivated

Your Benefits

Equity participation

Bupa Health Insurance for you and your family

£1,500 annual training budget

25 days annual leave plus bank holidays

3% auto-enrolment pension

1:1 fitness coaching

Hybrid working (office 2-3 days per week)

Call Julie to discuss this role in more detail at 01279713900.