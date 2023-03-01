Head of Customer Operations – Fintech Consumer Finance
Salary c£100/110k
London
Hybrid
Our client is a fast-growing leading FCA-regulated fintech subscription finance business offering loans, and credit-building resources to its members.
We are seeking a Head of Customer Operations, you will have extensive experience in customer relations, customer service and operations. You will be responsible for leading a team of customer operations executives, defining customer support policies and procedures, ensuring customer satisfaction and building a team and infrastructure to support our growth.
You will work closely with the compliance team to ensure our services satisfy regulatory requirements and have impressive knowledge in this area of the business. You should be an excellent communicator, a problem solver, and a self-starter and have a proven track record of success in customer operations.
Core Responsibilities – Fintech Consumer Finance
- Lead and motivate the Customer Operations team to deliver excellent customer support to our members
- Oversee the hiring, training, and performance management of the team
- Be a champion and our customers’ voice by sharing feedback internally and advocating the customer to the rest of the company and your team
- Oversee and develop customer support policies alongside other teams to ensure consistent service delivery.
- Ensure risk mitigation through diligent documentation of above
- Monitor and analyse customer service metrics and KPIs and use this data to identify problems areas and anticipate risks
- Develop strong, collaborative relationships with key internal and external stakeholders to test, implement and optimise processes, tools, and policies to achieve performance objectives
- Partner with other teams to discuss complex topics that your team will be assisting members with
- Assign responsibilities and manage the workload of the team under your supervision
- Ensure cohesion across both London and the offshore customer operations teams for seamless teamwork
- Create and drive quarterly OKRS in line with company objectives
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in customer service
Core skills – Fintech Consumer Finance
- At least 10 years of experience in customer operations, 3 of which in a similar position
- Proven track record of successfully leading customer service teams in the consumer lending space
- Excellent communication and problem-solving skills
- Highly organised with the ability to prioritise and delegate as appropriate
- Knowledge of customer service software and tools
- Knowledge of relevant industry regulations and standards
- Ability to work under pressure and independently motivated
Your Benefits
- Equity participation
- Bupa Health Insurance for you and your family
- £1,500 annual training budget
- 25 days annual leave plus bank holidays
- 3% auto-enrolment pension
- 1:1 fitness coaching
- Hybrid working (office 2-3 days per week)
Call Julie to discuss this role in more detail at 01279713900.