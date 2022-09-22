Internal Auditor

Financial Services

Home-based

Salary c£60,000 plus bonus and benefits

As our client, a successful specialist UK banking group continues to grow, we are looking for an Internal Auditor with experience within Financial Services to join an expanding team.

This key role will carry out all internal audits in the UK including all the group’s subsidiary companies and branches. You will be part of a team reporting to the Group Internal Audit lead. This is a great time to join as have exciting plans to grow and offer a collaborative and supportive work culture with fully remote working.

Key responsibilities – Internal Auditor

You will assist in the timely delivery of high-quality assurance audit reports on third-party intermediaries and portfolios of businesses that meet the requirements of the Group Audit Risk & Compliance Committee (ARCC), Credit Committee and Structured Finance Credit Committee.

Provide assistance to the Internal Audit Manager for the creation of reports for the ARCC and UK-based group subsidiary Boards with an independent and objective evaluation of the adequacy, effectiveness and quality of operational, risk management and governance internal control framework

Assist in organising and carrying out assessments of internal business processes, procedures, and controls, as set out in the Group’s Annual Audit Plan for all UK-based entities.

Identify potential areas of operational, financial, or regulatory vulnerability and risk and provide feedback to the Internal Audit Manager with recommended corrective action for resolution of problematic issues and provide general guidance on how to avoid or deal with a similar situation in the future

Assist with internal audits for third-party intermediaries in accordance with contractual agreements, current legislation and professional standards. Including delivering on-time high quality audit reports that clearly set out issues found and their practical solutions

Provide recommendations for minimising internal control deficiencies and to recommend cost-control processes or cost reduction ideas

As part of the audit process, assist in influencing third-party audiences including partners, their products, their procedures, and their practices to meet operational needs and/or regulatory requirements

Knowledge, Experience and Skills – Internal Auditor

Qualified/part qualified ACCA, CIA or equivalent

Demonstrate an understanding of carrying out the full audit cycle

Up-to-date knowledge of internal audit reporting

Understanding of the Credit Consumer Act and the FCA’s core regulatory functions

Ability to develop strong working relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders

Strong analytical and decision-making skills

Business travel will be required

Contact Catherine for more information at 01279713900.