Payouts Operator

Hybrid Working

Sevenoaks

£20,000-£24,000

This role forms part of the day-to-day team function to ensure timely and accurate payment and administration of all new loan products. This includes direct liaison with the introducers and customers where necessary, whilst ensuring exceptionally high levels of accuracy at all times. As Payouts Operator you are required to offer the best response/support to all the teams’ customers externally and internally.

The key aspects of Payouts Operator are:

Payout incoming deals in line with company policy and approved mandate value

To check all pay-out correspondence for accuracy and completeness including ensuring that we are enforcing all underwriting and compliance conditions set

Be a point of reference, knowledge and support for our dealer/broker network.

Ensure company policies are adhered to and followed.

Working review of departmental procedures in line with policies with the ability to suggest review/change where identified.

Respond to telephone and administrative queries in a professional and respectable manner and maintain customer account records by recording/updating or deleting information as required.

Liaising closely with other departments as necessary.

Adhering to company policies and procedures and maintaining updated documentation.

To keep up to date with the company’s products and policies.

To present the company professionally and confidentially at all times.

To pay due care and attention to your own and others’ health and safety at all times.

Perm/37.5 hours a week (8.5 hours per day inc. 1 unpaid hour for lunch = 7.5 hours a day)

Able to reliably commute to the office

Contact Vicky for more information on 01279713900.

Rota shift work based on 8-8 weekdays and 9-6 Saturdays, Sundays & Bank Holidays (day in lieu earnt for working them) works out to roughly 1 weekend a month.