Regional Business Development Manager

North UK

£42k plus £10-15k bonus plus 2 x cars and private healthcare.

My client is well-established in the finance sector, including motor finance. They are looking for a Regional Business Development Manager

Your role – Regional Business Development Manager

The Regional Business Development Manager will have responsibility for the identification and development of business opportunities

You will have the objective of identifying and developing new business opportunities outside the core brands, as well as other development opportunities which may arise in future.

You may, in addition, take on certain National responsibilities related to particular development projects as delegated from time to time by the National Business Development Manager.

The Manager will uphold the company values and quality procedures, ensuring that all activities are conducted in accordance with the company Compliance and Risk controls and procedures.

To ensure that a culture of support and encouragement is achieved through evidence of ongoing coaching and development of Dealers.

Identify and develop new business channels, including but not limited to motorcar, motorcycle, leisure and broker channels.

Develop third-party relationships where agreed with the National Business Development Manager, which may include manufacturer relationships, dealer “white label” relationships, or other third-party opportunities that can grow its business volumes.

To participate in cross-functional business projects as and when required, with the aim of delivering value to the development function, as well as to the overall business.

Your Knowledge, experience & qualifications – Regional Business Development Manager

A proven ability to drive growth in the business, through innovative thinking and challenging the status quo.

Excellent knowledge of the automotive finance industry.

A high level of numeracy, strong attention to detail, organisation, planning and motivation are essential, as is the ability to successfully manage multiple priorities and projects.

Ability to build relationships, negotiate at board level, and influence others to optimise performance.

For more information, contact Vicky at 01279713900.