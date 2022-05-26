Sales Support Administrator
Asset Finance and Leasing
Hertfordshire
£22,000 – £30,000
On behalf of this established founder-led asset finance brokerage, we are currently looking to fill the role of a sales support administrator.
Working closely with the Sales Director, MD and Office Manager, the successful applicant will provide administrative support across the business.
Responsibilities include:
- Processing Finance Quotes
- Sales and Leasing administration tasks
- Working through the lifecycle of a lease from raising Finance Documentation to Pay Out
- Updating internal CRM systems
- General office administration: answering the telephone, filing, scanning etc
- Liaising with Customers and funders where required to request information
- Monitoring and updating deals in process, chasing overdue items
- Supporting Ad-hoc requests that come into our admin Inbox
Previous experience working in an asset/equipment finance role with either an equipment leasing company or an asset finance broker is preferred, but not essential for the right candidate.
The right candidate will have the below skills:
- Good IT skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook etc with the ability to quickly learn to use new, previously unfamiliar software)
- Ability to work to deadlines
- Attention to detail and accuracy when completing finance proposals and leasing documentation
Contact Julie for more information at 01279713900.