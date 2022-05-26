Sales Support Administrator

Asset Finance and Leasing

Hertfordshire

£22,000 – £30,000

On behalf of this established founder-led asset finance brokerage, we are currently looking to fill the role of a sales support administrator.

Working closely with the Sales Director, MD and Office Manager, the successful applicant will provide administrative support across the business.

Responsibilities include:

Processing Finance Quotes

Sales and Leasing administration tasks

Working through the lifecycle of a lease from raising Finance Documentation to Pay Out

Updating internal CRM systems

General office administration: answering the telephone, filing, scanning etc

Liaising with Customers and funders where required to request information

Monitoring and updating deals in process, chasing overdue items

Supporting Ad-hoc requests that come into our admin Inbox

Previous experience working in an asset/equipment finance role with either an equipment leasing company or an asset finance broker is preferred, but not essential for the right candidate.

The right candidate will have the below skills:

Good IT skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook etc with the ability to quickly learn to use new, previously unfamiliar software)

Ability to work to deadlines

Attention to detail and accuracy when completing finance proposals and leasing documentation

Contact Julie for more information at 01279713900.