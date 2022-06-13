Sales Support & Operations Team Leader

Slough

£34,000-£38,000 plus car and benefits

Due to the continuing growth of my client, to support the increase in Contract Hire activity and to contribute to the delivery of good service by responding to and processing all customer and dealer enquiries through the provision and collation of timely and accurate information and the completion of all relevant transactions. Through day to day, actions ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements is met.

The role – Sales Support & Operations Team Leader

Manage and monitor the team’s performance and where necessary carry out any tasks when required and manage all customer/dealer escalations.

Ensure the Operations and Sales Support Manager is aware of potential issues associated with work queues

Monitor own and team performance to ensure adherence to targets, deadlines and procedures

Carry out call quality checks and prepare presentations to cover call statics and KPIs for monthly meetings.

To adhere to the FCA & BVRLA regulations and requirements

Respond to and resolve inbound customer/dealer enquiries to include quoting, ordering, delivering, rescheduling of agreements, vehicle collections, terminations, invoice queries

Answer all verbal and written enquiries and manage expectations to customer/dealer/broker satisfaction

To support the dealer/broker network as appropriate with quoting and proposal queries.

Work effectively with colleagues to support functions around the business to maximise customer satisfaction

Constant focus on the needs of the customer with the aim of providing value-driven services

To support the dealer network ensuring quotations and credit decisions are completed internally within set timescales

Customer retention – contact by telephone and/or email all Contract Hire customers at end of contract to retain business

Skills & Experience – Sales Support & Operations Team Leader

Builds long-term relationships with customers/dealers

Confident in decision-making/prioritisation

Takes ownership of work queues

Good communication skills – verbal and written

Ability to achieve required performance targets

Self-driven, internally motivated

Adaptive – can adjust to rapidly changing business environment

Independent and able to work with minimal daily supervision

Contact Vicky for more information on 01279713900.