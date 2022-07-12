Sales Team Leader

Sevenoaks

£30k-£32.5k OTE £40k

The sole focus of the role is to ensure the sales team is driven to reach individual and collective targets. The Sales Team Leader must ensure sufficient training is given to new starters in the team as well as deliver high levels of development lessons for more experienced members to ensure they are maintaining the level of performance that is expected. The leader will report directly to the Head of Department and will be involved in recruitment and managing key relationships with the external sales force and internal departments.

Your Duties – Sales Team Leader

Driving day-to-day performance of a sales team with ambitious monthly targets.

Ongoing development of sales staff to improve performance against target including quarterly group sales based classroom training sessions.

Manage allocation and ensure leads are distributed across the team fairly and accordingly.

Perform monthly control checks on every member of the team

Perform monthly reviews which member of the team, as well as quarterly reviews alongside Head of department.

Implementation of new KPI’s and projects within team

Review Lead manager daily and make sure all accounts are being kept up to date including action or allocation to cover sickness/days in lieu

Managing people HR, team rota, sickness, annual leave and overtime.

Working alongside Head of department with team recruitment.

The initial point of call for the external sales force includes technical issues and managing relationships and potential disputes with supporting dealerships.

Speaking with customers and dealers on behalf of new staff to process new accounts

Continued feedback to head on department on existing systems and process.

Your Experience – Sales Team Leader

Customer-focused telephone experience from a sales environment.

Exceptional team leadership skills, as well as being confident in managing individuals.

Good educational background with proficiency demonstrable in Maths and English

Computer Literate, including MS office products and email

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Awareness of current FCA regulations, there will be a requirement to study and pass the SAF (Specialist Automotive Finance) test.

Monday to Friday with 1 Saturday in 4.

Contact Vicky for more information on 01279713900.