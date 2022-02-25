Area Sales Manager – Motor Finance

Manchester/Warrington/Wigan

Up to £45k + car & benefits, OTE £65k

Bournemouth

Are you a natural salesperson with a proven track record of delivering and achieving sales targets within the motor trade? We have several exciting opportunities for Area Sales Managers/Account Managers.

Preference is given to individuals with previous experience of working within the Motor Finance industry, however, we are interested in speaking to people selling any products into car dealerships (advertising, IT systems, paintwork protection etc).

This is a field-based Area Sales Manager role, based from home, working a territory local to your home

Your role

To manage a region and be responsible for broker and introducers relationships within their region and the quantity and quality of the business produced by those partners, ensuring accuracy at all times and that the company processes and procedures are followed.

As Area Sales Manager – The key aspects of the role are:

· To develop existing clients within the specific geographic region, will involve re-energising existing clients or picking up general relationship management

· To identify and recruit new customers

· To develop clients into profitable producers of business

· Have a thorough understanding of our products and pricing criteria

· Feedback market intelligence with regard to competitors as well as both positive comments and improvement areas for the company as a whole. Understand where our strengths lie and ensure broker partners are aware of our strengths at all times

· Understanding and delivering the brand values of the business, and acting as an ambassador for the company

· Provide training and support to clients where required

· Keep electronic and paper filing in order at all times

· To present the company in a professional and confidential manner at all time

Skills

· Previous Area Sales Manager/Account Manager experience

· Good educational background with proficiency demonstrable in maths and English

· Computer Literate, including MS office products and Email

· Strong awareness of the industry sector and regulations

· Extensive field sales experience in the financial services sector

· Experience in managing a large geographic area

· An excellent understanding of the sector, and can hit the ground running

· Ability to identify the right sales approach for each business partner

· Outstanding time management and organisation skills

· Knowledge of TCF

· Ability to understand and comply with documented processes and procedures

· Excellent verbal and written communication

Interpersonal:

· Adaptable and flexible

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Excellent planning and organisational skills

· Enthusiastic ‘can-do’ attitude

· Able to work under pressure to tight deadlines

· Accuracy and attention to detail

For more information contact Vicky on 01279713900