Training Manager

£40k plus car

Slough

You will be responsible for identifying and assessing training needs, creating tailored training plans, and implementing various training methods to enhance employees’ skills, performance, productivity and quality of work. You will be in charge of delivering training to our Branch’s existing staff, new starters and new Branches coming on board.

You will be field-based based require frequent travelling across the UK and Northern Ireland, unless courses can be organised via remote session where possible (eg. on Google Meet).

Main Duties ‒ Training Manager

You will be responsible for creating and implementing training programmes for our car rental locations (Mobility Stores) to improve staff efficiency and effectiveness.

Your main duties and responsibilities include:

Determining and assessing the branch staff training and development needs, including Branch Managers, Rental Sales Agents, Drivers, Valeters and Franchisee Rental Sales staff.

Creating training materials and programmes focused on the company’s processes and procedures, including sales, customer service and complaints, fleet management, electric vehicle processes, rental processes, our rental system, health and safety, GDPR and any other relevant training that may be required from time to time.

Working with the Network Operations Director, National Franchise Manager, National Sales Manager and HR to review training needs in different regions.

Creating an annual training plan, including annual refresh training courses required across all sites.

Looking after our e-learning training platform, building content and managing user access where needed.

Keeping up-to-date on the latest training trends, developments and best practices in the rental industry.

Your qualifications/experience ‒ Training Manager

You will have different prerequisite skills and qualifications needed to perform duties effectively, including:

At least three years’ experience as a Training Manager

Knowledge of the car rental industry is required for this role

Experience developing and implementing training programmes

Knowledge of various training methods, including coaching, workshops, classroom training, mentoring and e-learning programmes

Ability to track the performance of training programmes, write reports and recommend strategies for improvement

For more information, contact Vicky on 01279713900