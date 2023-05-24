Point S, an automotive services and tyre sales franchise, has announced its plans to become the largest qualified and certified European network for electric vehicle maintenance by the end of 2026.

The network has been recognised by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), as an approved training centre.

For Fabien Bouquet, Point S Global CEO, this is a part of the company’s European strategy: “We are determined to accelerate the qualification of our network for EV maintenance with common standards and certification across Europe.

“We already have close to 400 points of sale equipped for EV maintenance and we aim to triple this number by the end of 2026. Achieving recognition as an IMI Approved Training Centre in the UK is a significant step in the right direction.”

Point S appointed Jon Taylor as the Point S UK and European training manager in 2022. Taylor is responsible for researching, managing, and overseeing a market-leading training programme for members of the Point S network in the UK and across Europe.

Taylor said: “I am extremely proud of the progress that we have made in a relatively short space of time.

“Building a comprehensive training offering needs to be done methodically, and being recognised by the IMI shows that we are on the right track. Now we must continue to put the building blocks in place to achieve our goals on a European scale.”

