View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Uncategorized
    2. c-icon icon-chevron-right
April 6, 2022updated 07 Apr 2022 9:22pm

Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover details green targets

It would cut average vehicle emissions across its value chains by 54 percent.

By Graeme Roberts

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover said it had committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 46 percent by 2030.

It would also cut average vehicle emissions across its value chains by 54 percent, including a 60 percent reduction throughout the use phase of its vehicles.

The goals, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirmed the company’s plans for a 1.5°C emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement.

“The commitment by Jaguar Land Rover meets the most ambitious goal set in Paris,” the automaker said in a statement.

The company set a second decade ambition for net zero emissions across supply chain, product, and operations by 2039, as part of its Reimagine strategy. It will decarbonise design and materials, manufacturing operations, supply chain, electrification, battery strategy, circular economy processes, and end of life treatment.

It named Rossella Cardone to the new role of sustainability director and Francois Dossa executive director, strategy and sustainability.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Thursday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU