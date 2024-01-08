Amidst soaring interest rates, the automotive finance industry is preparing for a digital revolution. Robert Johnson, Executive Vice President of Auto Finance at asset finance software provider Odessa, delves into the five pivotal trends that are moulding the sector. From embracing component-based technology to navigating the landscape of connected cars, Johnson sheds light on how these innovations are not only enhancing customer experiences but also streamlining operational efficiency.

With interest rates sky-high, the automotive finance industry is under as much pressure as ever to deliver a flexible experience that will help its customers close deals and keep car buyers happy.

The key is modernisation, and the industry desperately needs it. As few as 12% of car buyers are signing paperwork online, according to a 2022 Cox survey, underscoring that the auto industry has in many ways been left behind by digital transformation.

Robert Johnson of Odessa

Modernisation can change that, but to take advantage of new technology, the industry needs to align on what the tenets of the next generation of auto finance infrastructure entail. Five staples to consider are component-based technology, digital self-serve capabilities, embedded finance, usage-based leasing, and connected cars. Here’s why all of these five trends matter and how auto finance companies can take advantage.

1) Component-based technology

The technical foundation of auto finance is evolving from monolithic systems and modules to components. Component-based technology allows auto finance companies to manage many different financial instruments and business units with different needs on one platform. This is in contrast to legacy systems that struggle to accommodate innovations and demand that auto finance companies conform to the old way of doing business.

Another strength of components is that they allow lenders to choose only the aspects of a technology platform they need. It’s a costly and time-intensive commitment, for example, to replace an entire servicing or origination system. With components, you can add and remove the parts you want, vet them, and come back for more when it makes sense.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Lastly, the shift to components is part of a broader move to the cloud, which enables real-time data collection in lieu of the batches of data that used to be the industry standard. This is critical for unlocking self-serve capabilities and supporting emerging technologies like connected cars as real-time, in-car micro-transactions increase.

2 Digital self-serve capabilities

The move to the cloud is empowering auto finance companies to step into the twenty-first century with a digital self-serve model for their customers. In the age of Amazon, where self-service truly means one click, customers don’t want to pick up the phone to ask a question or process a basic transaction. Companies on the cutting edge of auto finance are setting up portals so customers can manage their finance agreements at home themselves.

Digital self-serve capabilities also smooth out the auto finance supply chain. If auto finance companies want to originate loans without servicing them, they can use cloud-based technology to white-label partners, who can accommodate their customers without complicating the end-user experience.

3) Embedded finance

Embedded finance is the incorporation of financial services into traditionally non-financial companies. This is especially relevant to auto finance, an industry in which manufacturers are launching their own financing programmes.

It’s a technology built on the cloud that unlocks embedded finance. With a flexible component-based foundation, car companies can go beyond originating and managing leases, adding warranties, insurance, and maintenance plans. To make this work, auto finance platforms need to be sophisticated enough that their customers can maintain different schedules for different products and amortize them individually.

Flexible technology also makes it easier to manage financial models like subscriptions with flexible terms. This is, again, a question of giving the end user a choice over how they finance their car — as well as the ease of digitally managing that financing.

4) Usage-based leasing

We all know how auto leases have historically worked: you get a lease for a designated period and for a set amount of mileage. This model is simplistic and easy to manage.

But with real-time data made available by the cloud, auto finance companies and their customers can offer a more tailored approach: usage-based leasing. Under this model, customers only pay for usage based on an agreed-upon metric. This could mean the customer only pays for the number of miles they drive. Or it could mean the customer only pays for certain features as they’re needed, as exemplified by heated seat subscriptions.

The companies that can offer these new ways of paying for vehicles and services will be able to differentiate themselves from competitors who offer fewer choices. Asset finance software will power this more flexible and granular approach to equipment finance, allowing finance companies to bill for parts individually on a single contract.

5) Connected cars

Connected cars, or cars that are part of the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting with the driver’s smartphone and applications, are one of the more futuristic use cases of auto finance innovation.

With the ability to process real-time data, a manufacturer like Toyota can allow its drivers to order Chipotle via a leased car, keeping an ongoing record of any transactions and billing appropriately for them. The car can even integrate with Apple Pay so that the customer, the business, and the auto finance company all get a swift and easily reconcilable experience.

The flexible future of auto finance

In a word, the modern future of auto finance is flexible. Customers want to do business how they want, not how banks or dealerships tell them to. The ability to cater to customer preferences will be the terrain on which the future of the auto business is won. And cloud-based component technology will be at the foundation of those victories, quietly making it possible from the background.