ESG Portfolio Strategist is designed to enrich and aggregate portfolio data, supporting informed decision-making. Credit: chayanuphol/Shutterstock.

Solifi has unveiled ESG Portfolio Strategist, a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering designed to assist automotive finance businesses in implementing and managing their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.

This application integrates with existing leasing workflows, enabling companies to comply with ESG standards, execute strategies, and provide advice on ESG portfolio analytics.

Solifi’s new cloud-native solution offers automotive lenders the tools to calculate financed emissions, align funding limits with CO₂ reduction targets within the credit decision process, and access centralised analytics for decarbonisation strategies.

ESG Portfolio Strategist is designed to enrich and aggregate portfolio data, supporting informed decision-making.

It includes an ESG Fleet Optimiser module to help asset funders guide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and fleet customers towards decarbonisation.

The solution also features asset-level Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) CO₂ data and customisable ESG classifications.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Its capabilities extend to calculating financed emissions at the asset level for all finance products, according to industry-standard frameworks.

Besides, it enables monitoring and tracking of ESG progress within automotive portfolios and modelling of funding allocation scenarios that align with CO₂ reduction goals.

These scenarios can be operationalised by setting target funding allocations per vehicle type and defining additional deal acceptance criteria.

Moreover, ESG Portfolio Strategist can integrate with any third-party contract management system, linking ESG risk management key performance indicators (KPIs) to any originations system.

It suggests decarbonisation strategies to fleet customers and provides them with ESG and emissions analytics through a portal.

Solifi chief product officer Bill Noel said: “Regulators, investors, and consumers are aware of the importance of ESG within the evolving sustainability landscape. Lenders require granular ESG reporting to support the execution of their day-to-day ESG strategy.

“We worked with our customers and incorporated their valuable feedback during an early-adopter programme. This enabled us to develop a product that can support automotive funders of all sizes, seamlessly fitting in with their current systems and workflow.”

This launch follows a report by Alphabet International, which highlighted a gap in awareness among European fleet managers about the impact of upcoming sustainability legislation on their operations.