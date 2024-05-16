Solifi has unveiled ESG Portfolio Strategist, a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering designed to assist automotive finance businesses in implementing and managing their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.
This application integrates with existing leasing workflows, enabling companies to comply with ESG standards, execute strategies, and provide advice on ESG portfolio analytics.
Solifi’s new cloud-native solution offers automotive lenders the tools to calculate financed emissions, align funding limits with CO₂ reduction targets within the credit decision process, and access centralised analytics for decarbonisation strategies.
ESG Portfolio Strategist is designed to enrich and aggregate portfolio data, supporting informed decision-making.
It includes an ESG Fleet Optimiser module to help asset funders guide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and fleet customers towards decarbonisation.
The solution also features asset-level Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) CO₂ data and customisable ESG classifications.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Its capabilities extend to calculating financed emissions at the asset level for all finance products, according to industry-standard frameworks.
Besides, it enables monitoring and tracking of ESG progress within automotive portfolios and modelling of funding allocation scenarios that align with CO₂ reduction goals.
These scenarios can be operationalised by setting target funding allocations per vehicle type and defining additional deal acceptance criteria.
Moreover, ESG Portfolio Strategist can integrate with any third-party contract management system, linking ESG risk management key performance indicators (KPIs) to any originations system.
It suggests decarbonisation strategies to fleet customers and provides them with ESG and emissions analytics through a portal.
Solifi chief product officer Bill Noel said: “Regulators, investors, and consumers are aware of the importance of ESG within the evolving sustainability landscape. Lenders require granular ESG reporting to support the execution of their day-to-day ESG strategy.
“We worked with our customers and incorporated their valuable feedback during an early-adopter programme. This enabled us to develop a product that can support automotive funders of all sizes, seamlessly fitting in with their current systems and workflow.”
This launch follows a report by Alphabet International, which highlighted a gap in awareness among European fleet managers about the impact of upcoming sustainability legislation on their operations.