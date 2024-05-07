Alphabet International’s latest European Fleet Emission Monitor (EFEM) report has revealed a concerning lack of awareness among fleet managers in Europe regarding the impending impact of new sustainability legislation on their operations.
According to the report, 56% of fleet managers surveyed did not view the European Union’s (EU) Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) as a significant driver for improving sustainability measures within their fleets. This legislation, set to be fully implemented by 2025, would have required businesses operating within the EU to report on their fleet emissions and continuously reduce their CO2 output.
Despite a growing interest in sustainability goals among European businesses, with 64% focusing on making their fleets more sustainable, there remained a significant gap in understanding the implications of upcoming regulations. The report, based on data from over 1,000 respondents across 12 countries, highlighted that many fleet managers were still in the dark regarding their fleet’s carbon emissions.
Key findings included:
- Only 42% of businesses were currently monitoring their fleet emissions.
- A quarter (25%) of managers found comprehending the emissions data they collected challenging.
- Just 31% of businesses had used digital fleet management systems to automate and analyse their emissions reporting.
Moreover, there was a clear need for education and support in transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) to meet sustainability targets. Despite a slight improvement from 2023, where 51% felt inadequately informed, 44% of fleet managers still lacked confidence in minimizing emissions through vehicle electrification.
Markus Deusing, CEO of Alphabet International, stressed the importance of understanding fleet data and implementing electrification strategies to meet regulatory targets. He emphasized the need for businesses to digitalize their fleet management and transition to EVs to advance sustainability goals effectively.
The report underscored the vital role of experienced fleet providers in guiding businesses through these transitions, offering comprehensive tools, services, and tailored electrification plans.
As the deadline for compliance with sustainability legislation approached, businesses needed to prioritise understanding their fleet’s emissions and implementing sustainable practices to avoid regulatory penalties and contribute to a greener future.
Corporate sustainability “needs improved ESG standards and tools”
Businesses ‘unaware’ of their environmental impact