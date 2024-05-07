Credit: Shutterstock.com

Alphabet International’s latest European Fleet Emission Monitor (EFEM) report has revealed a concerning lack of awareness among fleet managers in Europe regarding the impending impact of new sustainability legislation on their operations.

According to the report, 56% of fleet managers surveyed did not view the European Union’s (EU) Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) as a significant driver for improving sustainability measures within their fleets. This legislation, set to be fully implemented by 2025, would have required businesses operating within the EU to report on their fleet emissions and continuously reduce their CO2 output.

Despite a growing interest in sustainability goals among European businesses, with 64% focusing on making their fleets more sustainable, there remained a significant gap in understanding the implications of upcoming regulations. The report, based on data from over 1,000 respondents across 12 countries, highlighted that many fleet managers were still in the dark regarding their fleet’s carbon emissions.

Key findings included:

Only 42% of businesses were currently monitoring their fleet emissions.

A quarter (25%) of managers found comprehending the emissions data they collected challenging.

Just 31% of businesses had used digital fleet management systems to automate and analyse their emissions reporting.

Moreover, there was a clear need for education and support in transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) to meet sustainability targets. Despite a slight improvement from 2023, where 51% felt inadequately informed, 44% of fleet managers still lacked confidence in minimizing emissions through vehicle electrification.

Markus Deusing, CEO of Alphabet International, stressed the importance of understanding fleet data and implementing electrification strategies to meet regulatory targets. He emphasized the need for businesses to digitalize their fleet management and transition to EVs to advance sustainability goals effectively.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The report underscored the vital role of experienced fleet providers in guiding businesses through these transitions, offering comprehensive tools, services, and tailored electrification plans.

As the deadline for compliance with sustainability legislation approached, businesses needed to prioritise understanding their fleet’s emissions and implementing sustainable practices to avoid regulatory penalties and contribute to a greener future.

Corporate sustainability “needs improved ESG standards and tools”

Businesses ‘unaware’ of their environmental impact