Addison Lee, a private hire and courier service based in London, UK, has partnered with Octopus Energy to provide its drivers with more affordable electric vehicle (EV) charging options.

This collaboration will give drivers access to Octopus Energy’s EV roaming service, known as Octopus Electroverse.

The service will simplify the charging process with a ‘one card, one app’ model, eliminating the need for multiple apps and subscriptions.

In addition, the deal grants Addison Lee drivers up to 24% off at numerous Source London and MFG EV Power charge points throughout London.

This initiative is part of Addison Lee’s £80m investment over the past three years to modernise its fleet with sustainable options, including 600 plug-in hybrid VW multivans and 1,000 fully electric VW ID.4s.

Octopus Energy’s EV roaming service, Electroverse, has seen an increase in customer numbers, nearly tripling over the past year.

Addison Lee’s eligible taxi drivers will be directly contacted to take advantage of this Electroverse offer.

Addison Lee CEO Liam Griffin said: “As the first private hire operator in London to introduce EVs at scale, we have been a pioneer of electrification. This also means that we have seen first-hand the difficulties that private hire drivers face when it comes to finding reliable and available charging infrastructure.

“Over the last three years, we have committed to supporting our drivers with this ongoing challenge, and we are pleased to add Octopus Energy to our range of strategic charging partnerships.”

Octopus Electroverse director Matt Davies said: “Addison Lee has taken brilliant steps towards electrifying its fleet. We are excited to now give their thousands of electric cab drivers access to our super-simple EV charging experience, as well as discounts on key charging networks.”

This partnership aligns with Octopus Energy’s goals to accelerate the shift to clean electric transport.

The company’s Octopus Electric Vehicles division is now claimed to be the UK’s leading EV-only leasing business.

In a recent advancement, Octopus Energy launched the UK’s first vehicle-to-grid tariff, the Octopus Power Pack, which offers home charging.