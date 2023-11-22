Oasis Motor Finance is set to use the latest auto-assisted underwriting technology to support future growth and boost lending volumes.
The Lancashire-based lender and credit broker will utilise data specialist LendingMetrics’ ADP decisioning platform for screening loan applications and onboarding customers. ADP is a high-speed, high-volume decisioning solution, built for firms looking to grow lending volumes and support in-house underwriters without the need to increase headcount.
The API is capable of delivering decisions in milliseconds and is powered by decisioning logic tailored to the lender’s required level of complexity using an intuitive web-based editor.
“Oasis Motor Finance has considered the alternatives and decided that ADP offers the ideal future-proofed solution for their needs,” says David Wylie, Commercial Director of LendingMetrics. “We’re very happy to be working with a company which values fairness and transparency, key pillars of ADP’s multi-bureau approach, and we look forward to deepening our working relationship with them.”
Founded in 2016, Oasis is committed to treating its customers fairly, ensuring they have all the information they need to make informed borrowing decisions and provides complete transparency upfront around monthly payments, with no hidden costs or surprise changes.
This dedication to meeting customer needs through fair treatment falls in line with current and future FCA requirements. Lenders are under increasing pressure to carry out thorough affordability and suitability checking, to avoid any instances of mis-selling.
According to a statement by the company, ADP is one of the best-suited platforms on the market to meet these requirements, being integrated with multiple credit bureaus as well as the Open Banking initiative to provide the clearest possible picture of a customer’s affordability as part of the decision process.