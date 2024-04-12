The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has advised fleet operators to make sure that vehicles and vans are delivered with accurate licence plates.
The industry body has observed a rise in instances where vehicles are delivered with incorrect registration details.
According to the AFP, vehicles, including both cars and vans, are being supplied with the wrong registration plates, or even mismatched plates between the front and rear.
AFP chair Paul Hollick said: “We are hearing from our members of an increasing incidence of this problem. It is quite an easy thing for fleets to miss on delivery and there are reports of cars and vans driving around on the wrong plates for months or even years.
“In some cases, the error only comes to light when fleets find that the vehicle has been stopped by the police. Operators need to start identifying the problem earlier on by making their own checks on delivery.”
Hollick pinpointed the origin of the issue to manufacturers or dealers during the vehicle preparation stage.
This problem is expected to be addressed in a forthcoming revision of the AFP’s Dealer Standard.
The Dealer Standard, which includes detailed checklists for pre-delivery inspections and driver handover standards, aims to ensure that fleet vehicles are delivered in pristine condition and that recipients are fully briefed on vehicle operation.
Hollick added: “The original Dealer Standard has been pretty successful since it was launched in 2022, having been adopted by several major dealer groups, and we are looking to re-examine the document in the light of newer developments such as the registration plates issue.
“Certainly, there is a perception within the AFP that dealer relationships with fleets have probably worsened in recent times and could be improved. The Dealer Standard could play a useful role in changing this situation.”
Last month, the AFP reported a decline in the quality of vehicle deliveries, correlating this downturn with the adoption of the dealer agency model.
Members observed a decrease in standards, citing examples such as electric vehicles being delivered with insufficiently charged batteries and internal combustion engine vehicles arriving with low fuel levels.