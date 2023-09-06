Asset Finance Professionals Association (AFPA) Trust, a charitable organisation within the asset finance and leasing industry, has appointed Aysha Ellis-Aziz as the new Deputy Chairwoman, effective from September 2023.

Aysha Ellis-Aziz

In a press release AFPA said Ellis-Aziz’s new expanded leadership role will entail constant collaboration with the board in order to steer strategic initiatives and strengthen the Trust’s outreach programs. She has five years of service as an AFPA Board Trustee.

Robert Taylor, the newly appointed chairman of AFPA Trust, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Aysha in her new role as Deputy Chairwoman, leveraging her extensive five-year tenure as an AFPA Board Trustee. Aysha’s proven dedication and deep understanding of AFPA Trust’s values make her a natural choice to lead in this capacity. Her leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in advancing our mission and driving positive change within the industry.”

Ellis-Aziz said: “It’s an honour and a pleasure to for me to take on the role of Deputy Chairwoman at AFPA Trust. Working together with our new Chairman, Robert Taylor, and the entire Board of Trustees, I’m eager to continue this journey in a more significant capacity. She goes on to say, “As Deputy Chairwoman, my primary focus will be on building upon the strong foundation we’ve established and driving the Trust’s mission to new heights.”