Allianz Partners has introduced a new suite of roadside assistance products in the UK to enhance its breakdown service offerings for mobility providers, fleet owners, banks and insurers.
The launch includes three tailored levels of cover: ‘breakdown’, ‘accident’, and a combined ‘breakdown and accident’ package.
Each of these offerings can be customised according to the requirements of business partners and their end-users.
The company’s roadside assistance service boasts a digital customer journey that can be integrated into business partners’ online platforms.
Through the digital platform, users can pinpoint their location, describe their issue, track repair progress, and explore alternative travel options if necessary.
Allianz Partners’ in-house fleet and technicians are claimed to resolve nine out of ten car issues at the roadside.
Allianz Partners UK and Ireland chief sales and distribution officer Marcus Latchford said: “In the UK, Allianz Partners is not the first name people think of when it comes to roadside assistance. But we are aiming to change that. We already work with over 50 car manufacturers and handled 10.5 million roadside assistance cases globally in 2023.
“The assistance capabilities we have developed globally, combined with our scale and unrivalled experience of working with OEMs, makes us well placed to offer a very compelling alternative to potential UK partners.”
In conjunction with the new product rollout, Allianz Partners has also collaborated with Turo, a car-sharing app that enables people to rent out their vehicles when not in use.
Every Turo booking in the UK will now come with the added assurance of roadside assistance, repair, and recovery services.
Allianz noted that with private vehicles typically idle for up to 92% of the time, platforms such as Turo offer a more resource-efficient solution and contribute to environmental sustainability.
Turo UK vice-president Xavier Collins said: “Together, we have built a bespoke process that ensures our guests are promptly supported should they ever require roadside assistance, whether they remain in the UK or travel to Europe.”
Latchford added: “Our new strategic approach in roadside assistance is encapsulated in our partnership with Turo, where our assistance support will be available to every customer using the Turo app.”