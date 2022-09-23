Alphabet onboards Caroline Sandall-Mansergh to enhance sustainable mobility capabilities

Alphabet (GB) consultancy and channels development manager Caroline Sandall-Mansergh. Credit: Alphabet (GB).

Business mobility solutions provider Alphabet (GB) is strengthening its expertise in the sustainable mobility space with a new appointment.

The firm has appointed Caroline Sandall-Mansergh as its new consultancy and channels development manager.

A former consultant for LeasePlan, Sandall-Mansergh joins Alphabet with 23 years of experience as a fleet manager. She has also worked in consultancy roles since 2017.

In her new role, Sandall-Mansergh will focus on expanding Alphabet’s consultancy arm for electrified vehicles (EV).

She will also guide customers and internal teams in areas such as government policy, taxation, environmental, sustainability, and governance.

Alphabet plans to expand its sustainable mobility offering, maintaining its focus on EV adoption alongside its decarbonisation products and services.

As the consultancy and channels development manager, Sandall-Mansergh will leverage her expertise to deliver sustainable mobility solutions and develop Alphabet’s existing channels to market.

Alphabet (GB) chief commercial officer Spencer Halil said: “Caroline’s experience as a fleet leader in the industry will no doubt prove invaluable in helping us achieve our strategic ambitions with the continued development of sustainable mobility solutions and customer-focused products and services.

“We remain committed to extending our consultancy offering to provide all our customers with vital support and expert counsel as we navigate this rapidly evolving landscape together. Caroline will be a key part of this growth and I am delighted to welcome her to Alphabet.”

Sandall-Mansergh said: “Having worked in the fleet industry for more than 28 years, I am excited to be taking on the role of Consultancy and Channel Development Manager at Alphabet.

“The current team has delivered some incredible results, particularly over the last few years during a step change for the fleet industry, and I am looking forward to working closely with our customers as we continue to grow our offerings across the business to support their own sustainability and decarbonisation initiatives.”