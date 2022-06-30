Switch to company EVs can help employees offset inflationary pressure, says Arval UK

Arval UK has argued that take-home salary boost available to employees who switch from a petrol or diesel to a company EV could help them in easing inflationary pressure.

The saving in benefit in kind tax for employees availing to company car scheme can be as much as £2,000 per annum, the company said.

According to Arval UK commercial director Joel Lund for a 20% tax paying employee with a company EV, the saving in benefit in kind tax tended to be between £1,000 – £2,000 per annum.

He noted: “Very low benefit in kind and the resultant lower tax deduction, has been a key factor in electric car adoption from the moment that it became available, but it has become even more decisive in the last few months.

“At a time when prices of ordinary goods and fuel are visibly rising by the month, a take home pay increase of this kind has genuine value.”

In addition to tax savings, currently, the cost of personal mileage for an EV driver is reduced compared to someone driving a petrol or diesel car.

For an average motorist, it can easily run into hundreds of pounds every year.

“What we are seeing is both individual drivers and entire fleets, which may have been slow when it came to electrification, suddenly find impetus, which very much fits in with our stated corporate strategy of supporting our customers’ transition to electrified vehicles as soon as possible. And by employers enabling more employees to access electric cars through salary sacrifice, it’s also a more inclusive approach for all employees.”

The firm is said to have secured EV supply of several major models and hopes to enable benefit in kind savings for customers quickly.

In some categories, Arval UK claims to be almost 60% ahead of the SMMT’s reported overall fleet market in April when it comes to EV registrations.

Lund added: “At the prestige end of the market, which may be reserved for directors or senior staff, manufacturers generally have been able to offer more EV choices, but in the lower grades, the selection of models has been relatively limited.

“But by relaxing choice lists, we are seeing some manufacturers make inroads into the fleet sector who have not necessarily been part of the core company car market in the past, but are now able to provide strong EV models with comparatively good supply.”

Earlier this month, the UK government ended the subsidy for new electric vehicles to focus on other areas in the EV space.