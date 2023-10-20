Assurant, a business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases, including vehicle protection products and services, today announced its partnership with Hyundai Motor UK to provide a five year extended warranty for all eligible used car purchases. This is one of the longest used vehicle extended warranties to be provided by a manufacturer in the UK and will be provided free of charge to consumers.



The five year Hyundai Promise warranty proposition is available for all vehicle types, covering petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric vehicles, with the latter featuring Assurant’s EV One warranty programme, which launched in the UK market in 2020.

Sean Kent, European automotive director at Assurant said: “Customer experience is at the heart of what we do at Assurant. It’s an incredibly exciting time to work with Hyundai Motor UK to deliver this comprehensive, customer-focused solution. We have been extremely impressed with Hyundai’s innovation over the past few years and even more excited by their ambition for the future. Our strategies are aligned, particularly in providing motorists with best-in-class customer service and extra reassurance during this challenging economic climate. We are delighted that Hyundai Motor UK has chosen Assurant as their new warranty partner.”



Tony Dean, head of section used cars at Hyundai Motor UK commented: “We are delighted to partner with Assurant to offer an extended warranty programme that helps us provide our customers with market-leading coverage. Whilst working with Assurant, we have seen first-hand their investment in product innovation, their approach to delivering an excellent customer experience, and their extensive experience in the UK and European automotive markets. This is why we believe they are best placed to support us with the launch of the Hyundai Promise.”

