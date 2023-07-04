Brian Feeney has been named as Assurant’s new RAC account manager, looking after the relationship between the two companies in the dealer and aftersales sector.

He will be involved in initiatives such as the RAC Dealer Network, which consists of more than 1,200 used car retailers across the UK offering a range of RAC-branded products created in conjunction with Assurant, notably warranties, and will also look to build on a range of recently-created strategic partnerships.

Feeney (pictured) said: “The consumer propositions that we help used car retailers create through the Dealer Network have been recognised for several years as being market-leading, providing not just warranties but valued consultancy and marketing assistance, all backed up by the strength of the RAC brand.

“Over the last year, we have been building on this success with the creation of a series of strategic partnerships designed to further assist our dealers featuring companies such as G3, Judge Service and Vehicles in Video, providing their products and services on preferential terms.

“We view these partnerships as important to the future of the RAC-Assurant partnership. They build important additional value into our offering to dealers and it is very much my role to look at new avenues where more relationships of this type can be created.”

This is Feeney’s first role in the motor industry after spending the last 10 years in commercial roles for a range of consumer goods and technology companies.

Feeney will report to Assurant’s RAC client director, Lee Coomber, who said: “Brian has already impressed us with his knowledge, enthusiasm and attitude, and we are sure he will help to maximise the potential of the partnership between the RAC and Assurant, which is very much unique in the dealer and aftersales sectors.”

Assurant is a Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries.